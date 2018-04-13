news

In the wake of the visa scandal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Australia, Ghana's deputy Minister for Sports has been suspended.

The acting Director General of the National Sports Authority has also had his share of troubles.

Pulse Sports has compiled top five scandals that have hit Ghana Sports in the 21st century. Below is the list.

Mallam Yussif Issah and the $46,000 bonus

Mallam Yussif Issah was sacked from his job in 2001 by President John Kufuor after $46,000 - intended for Black Stars bonuses - disappeared en route to Khartoum.

But he paid a far harsher price after he was found guilty by an Accra High Court on two charges - stealing the money, and fraudulently causing the loss of the money to the state and suffered a four-year jail sentence.

The court also ordered Issah to refund the money. On top of that, he was fined 10 million old cedis, which is approximately 1000 new Ghana Cedis.

Alhaji Mubarak Muntaka and his baby's diapers.

Alhaji Mubarak Muntaka was forced to resign after he was accused by the chief accountant of the Ministry of Youth and Sports for allegedly demanding GH¢12,000 for the diapers and mouth gargle of his baby and demanded monies amounting to several thousands of Ghana cedis to cover expenses made by the Black Stars in 2009.

The sports Minister was also accused of receiving some monies for his personal expenses, including travelling with his girlfriend to a luxurious resort in Cote D'Ivoire and charged the cost to his ministry.

Worlanyo and the Maputo Games.

In 2011, the report of a committee set up to investigate Ghana's participation in the All African Games in Maputo implicated the then boss of the National Sports Authority (NSA) for violation of procurement laws, corruption, and excessive power in the hands of Worlanyo Agra, leading to the award of a contract worth $620,000 without going through the due process.

However, he remained unpunished and went scot-free.

Black Stars' drama at the 2014 World Cup.

Black Stars threatened to boycott training over delay in the payment of appearance fees during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

The situation forced the Ghana government to fly $4m to Brazil to settle the players, an act thaat ridiculed Ghana in the eyes of the world.

The Minister of Youth and Sports and his deputy at the time Elvis Afriyie Ankrah and Joseph Yamin were fingered in the report of the Commission of Inquiry set up.

Afriyie Ankrah and Yamin were relieved of their jobs by the President of the Republic of Ghana

Visa to Gold Coast 2018.

The latest scandal that has rocked Ghana sports is the deportation of fake Ghanaian journalists from Australia at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The President of Ghana has suspended the deputy Minister of Sports, Pius Enam Hadzide and the Director General of the National Sports Authority, Robert Sarfo Mensah for their involvement in the matter to allow smooth investigation of the scandal that has brought shame to the country.