The President of International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, revealed the body is currently considering zoning the 2032 Olympics hosting right to Africa.

And the decision on this will be made at the next IOC session in October 2018.

This information was disclosed by Bach in Pyeongchang on Wednesday, February 7, 2018. This is just two days before the commencement of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Bach hinted that this plan is triggered by IOC’s approved plans to host the Summer Youth Olympic Games (YOG) 2022 in Africa.

“Africa is the home of so many very successful Olympic athletes. Africa is a continent of youth. That is why we want to take the Youth Olympic Games 2022 to Africa. The IOC will proactively approach a number of African NOCs to evaluate the feasibility of such a project,” said Bach.

"This Youth Olympic Games we hope can inspire one of the African countries to come up with a feasible candidature for 2032 or 2036."

"But we have enough confidence in Africa that we said we do not want to wait so long, let's go in 2022 with the Youth Olympic Games (YOG)."

Bach didn’t mention any African country but stated that the IOC hopes to elect a host city at the next IOC session in October 2018 in Buenos Aires.

If this proposal is agreed to by the IOC, Africa will also witness the first Olympic Games in the continent.