4 tips to keep your New Year resolutions on track & achievable


4 tips to keep your New Year resolutions on track and make them achievable

  • Published: , Refreshed:

New Year resolutions are made every year by people but are rarely kept.

Before you start setting goals for next year, the first assignment is to do a "Self Appraisal''. play

Before you start setting goals for next year, the first assignment is to do a "Self Appraisal''.

(Ignition Wealth.)

While we move towards the New Year, here are 5 tips to help you choose New Year resolutions that you will find helpful.

Every year people set goals that are rarely followed through beyond a month. Research has shown that only 72.6% of New Year resolutions are maintained through the first week of January. More interesting is the fact that only 44.8% of these goals are still relevant by the 6th month of the year.

With these low statistics, following these tips would be helpful in ensuring that your New Year resolutions are achieved.

1. Make your goals SMART

play

Your goals should be specific, measurable, attainable, relevant and time-bound.  For example, don't say “I want to lose weight”, but “I want to lose 10kg in 4 months”.

In choosing New Year resolutions, ensure the goals meet the SMART criteria.

2. Share your goals with friends and family

Set financial goals with your spouse play

Set financial goals with your spouse

(Gobankingrates)

Social support is very important when it comes to achieving New Year resolutions that have been set for yourself. Hence, the need to communicate them to your family.

Let your friends or family members serve as your assessors and goal-gatekeeper. This makes it easier for accountability and helps you achieve your New Year resolutions.

They will surely serve as a needed support providers along the way if they understand your goals.

3. Use technology to help you keep up

  play (Ajee)

With the advancement of technology, it is easy to keep up with your New Year resolutions with apps that help you track your progress.

Whether it is a fitness goal or a goal to eat healthy in the New Year, apps that can be downloaded from Google Play store or Apple store.

4. Measure your progress

In April 2014, Sarah set a goal weight of 164 pounds and launched into an eating plan consisting of whole foods. She used premeasured containers for portion control and also followed her morning workouts with a protein shake in place of her old carb-loaded breakfasts. play

In April 2014, Sarah set a goal weight of 164 pounds and launched into an eating plan consisting of whole foods. She used premeasured containers for portion control and also followed her morning workouts with a protein shake in place of her old carb-loaded breakfasts.

(Photograph by Shutterstock)

When you set your New Year resolutions, aim to follow up on your progress as you try to achieve it. This makes it easier to see where you are failing and make improvements. Also, it shows how much is left work is left for you to achieve of the goals set at the beginning of the year.

