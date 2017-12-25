5 diseases taking more water can help you prevent

news

Nowadays, there are a lot of ailments that human encounters due to lifestyle and nutritional pattern. But, taking more water (i.e half your body weight in ounces of water) would have help to address these disease or cure.

The human body is composed of 60 percent (approximately) of water, hence allowing the body to get dehydrated has a lot of medical implications. Nearly all our systems would not function properly, and as a result, affects the performance of the body.

Prioritizing consumption of water is far more important than we currently do. Taking water to a body sufficiently would help address the following disease.

1. Prevent cancer

Researchers have confirmed that staying hydrated would help reduce the risk of colon cancer by 45% and bladder cancer by 50%. For women, the benefit goes beyond reducing the chances of breast cancer as well.

2. Body joints pain

Drinking a lot of water help reduce pain in joints by keeping the cartilage soft and hydrated. With enough level of water in the cartilage, Glucosamine in the bone would work effectively and helps reduce joint pain.

3. Reduce crankiness

Taking more water have also been found to improve mood. This is because dehydration makes one grumpy and confused.

Water helps to have a clearer mind and make one be happier.

4. Help in weight loss

Most of the time we are actually feeling hungry is not due to need of food but we are just thirsty. Thus, staying hydrated can serve as an appetite suppressant and help with weight loss as we would have to consume less food.

This is a good information for those trying to shield some pounds of weight.

5. Prevent headaches

The best medicine to prevent headaches is to drink enough water. Most times, the main cause of a headache is dehydration, so drinking water can prevent or reduce that nasty head pain.