5 ways to win over your boss in 2018

news

One of the most popular new year resolutions for workers is a career advancement but many don't give a thought to how to win over their boss. One which is directly linked to a worker's advancement in the workplace. Thus, making it an important task/fate to achieve in 2018.

Chances are that at some point in your career, you’ll have at least one boss you just can’t seem to impress, or who tends to rub the wrong way. Hence, this new year should be a starting point for you.

Your boss may seem not willing to trust or work with you, and this may not be due to your performance but induced by other socio-cultural factors. As a result, your boss is simply not a misfit nor are you.

Towards becoming likeable to your boss or senior reporting officer, here are 5 steps you should consider taking.

1. Act quickly on task and responsibilities

In this new year, try to work an extra fit on your required daily responsibilities. This might involve doing your job in a creative, result driven and more productive way.

Every boss likes an employee who save them a lot of stress.

2. Look out for warning signs

Your past sins may not have been forgiven, so try not to add to them. Always observe the warning signs that show you are crossing the red line and amend as appropriate.

3. Understand your boss’s priorities

Getting this right may be the last rope to win over your boss. Ensure you take his/her priorities as yours, especially that of the whole unit/department or organisation.

No boss or team leader likes to lose someone with a great commitment to their organisation or team.

4. Understand your boss’s nonverbal expressions and cues

Most times, the best form of communication with your senior colleague or boss is non-verbal or through mood. As a result, understanding your boss's mood and disposition before talking keeps you dear to him/her and the team.

5. Become the most dependable associate and sub-ordinate

Lastly, becoming a dependable team member and player is key to achieving both company's corporate and your career goal. As the year goes by, ensure you are someone your boss/senior can delegate work to and never express fear about the quality of output.