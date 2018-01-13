Home > Business Insider >

A Nigerian head of American basketball club said this about Trump


Politics A Nigerian who heads an American NBA basketball club has this to say about Trump's comment on Africa

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Masai said he is not ready to forget Nigeria even if the US president thinks otherwise.

A Nigerian head of American basketball club says this about Trump play

Masai Ujiri is a Nigerian, and was born in Zaria - a metropolitan city in Northern Nigeria.

(ESPN)

Masai Ujiri, the president of NBA club Toronto Raptors has expressed dissatisfaction with a comment credited to US President, Donald Trump, in which he described Africa and Haiti as "shit hole" countries.

Ujiri said 'This cannot be the message that we accept' from a world leader.

Masai further told ESPN reporter, Adrian Wojnarowski, that he had travelled to many countries before becoming Toronto Raptors’ president but would  not forget Nigeria where he started his  journey.

Ujuiri  started his life as a young boy in Zaria, a metropolitan city in Northern Nigeria.

“I don’t think it’s fair, and I don’t think it’s what inspiring leadership can be. What sense of hope are we giving people if you are calling where they live — and where they’re from — a shithole? […],” Masai said.

“I don’t know that just because someone lives in a hut, that doesn’t mean that isn’t a good person, that that person can’t do better, that person isn’t capable of being great. And just because it’s a hut — whatever that means — doesn’t mean it’s not a home. God doesn’t put anyone someplace permanently. I am a living testimony to that. If I grew up in a shithole, I am proud of my shithole.”

A Nigerian head of American basketball club says this about Trump play

Masai is not considering rejecting his root.

(AFP)

President Donald Trump was reported to have made  disparaging remarks about immigrants from Africa, El Salvador and Haiti. “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?”, Mr Trump asked during a meeting in the Oval Office.

Many personalities of African descent and some countries in the region have expressed dissatisfaction with the remark .

On Friday,the government of Botswana officially wrote the White Office requesting for clarifications on this comment.

 

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance 10 richest billionaires in Africa and how they make their money...bullet
2 Lifestyle How Ayodeji Balogun ‘Wizkid’ makes his moneybullet
3 Finance 6 businesses that are guaranteed to give you profit in Africabullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech Marijuana legalization could inject over $130 billion into US tax coffers by 2025 — if the Trump administration stays hands-off
These African countries want Donald Trump to apologise for calling Africa ‘shithole countries’
Politics These African countries want Donald Trump to apologise for calling Africa ‘shithole countries’
Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams All the Money in the World
Tech What knowing that you make less money because you're a woman does to your brain, according to science
null
Finance These are all the cool cars we can't wait to see at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show