African countries want Pres. Trump to apologise for shit hole remark

All the 52 African countries’ ambassadors to the United Nations have called for a retraction and an apology from the president of United States of America for calling Africa ‘shit-hole countries’.

According to Deutsche Welle (DW), the UN diplomats met for an emergency session and jointly issued a statement calling president Trump to retract this remark and tender an apology to affected countries.

“The African Group of Ambassadors to the United Nations met in emergency session on 12 January 2018 to consider the remarks made by the President of the United State and… It is extremely appalled at, and strongly condemns the outrageous racist and xenophobic remarks attributed to the president of the United States of America as widely reported in the media.”

"We demand a retraction and an apology.”

An African ambassador told the Agence France-Presse (AFP) that "For once, we are all on the same page. "

Donald Trump was reported to have called Africa, Haiti and El Salvador as shithole countries during a meeting with lawmakers to discuss a proposal for an immigration plan.

"Why are we having all these people from s***hole countries come here?" he asked, according to multiple sources present at the White House meeting.#

Many African presidents and personalities have called out president Trump for this remark. Botswana and Senegal also summoned US ambassadors in their respective countries in protest of Trump's remarks.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said about Trump’s remark: "it is extremely unfortunate. We will not accept such insults, even from a leader of a friendly country, no matter how powerful.”

Mr Donald Trump denies making such remark

Due to the negative reactions to this remark, president Donald has come to debunk making such comment about Africa and other regions. He, however, said he used some strong wordings but not a shit-hole description.

Ebba Kalondo, spokeswoman for AU chief Moussa Faki, said US is not a position to make such remark as the country built by migrants.

"Given the historical reality of how African Americans arrived in the United States as slaves, and the United States being the biggest example of how a nation has been built by migration — for a statement like that to come is particularly upsetting," said Ebba Kalondo.