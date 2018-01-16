African heritage is being immortalized using virtual reality

news

Many historical and archaeological wonders of Africa are being left to turn into ruins but these scientists are trying to change that by using virtual reality to preserve these sites.

A lot of these sites will in many years to come no longer be recognizable due to factors like no maintenance, vandalism, and conflict that has arisen within the country. UNESCO World Heritage Sites, such as those in Libya and Mali, have been caught in the crossfire of regional disputes.

The Zamani Project which is based at the University of Cape Town in South Africa is seeking to immortalize African historic spots in three-dimensional, virtual reality-ready models.

The project's aim is to build a database of complex, lifelike 3D models. Presently, they've mapped around 16 sites including Lalibela in Ethiopia, Timbuktu in Mali and Kilwa in Tanzania.

The project's been running for 10 years and the team has digitally archived locations in all corners of the continent. Its mission is a worthy one which is to preserve sites for future generations.

The project is steered by Professor Heinz Ruther who moves around Africa visiting countries like Ghana, Tanzania, Mali, Ethiopia, and Kenya. He records in remarkable detail, the structure and condition of tombs, churches and other buildings.

What is the process of immortalizing these heritage sites?

All the African heritage sites that the team documents takes months to finish the process. They travel to unsafe, hostile regions with high-tech laser scanners and drones.

To record the archaeological structures, they position the scanner at various angles around the building, sending a laser which records around 10,000 points per second.

"We use GPS measurements and try to cover every single aspect of the sites, that is every single corner. We go to areas which are not very attractive and we cover everything," Ruther explains.

Back at the university, they collate all the spatial data to create the finished product, which can be experienced in virtual reality. Ruther claims The Zamani Project is the only African-based organization 3D mapping cultural heritage sites.

As of 2017, Africa has 138 UNESCO World Heritage Sites which is a big number compared to the 16 sites that The Zamani Project has been able to document. While efforts increase to bring recognition to African heritage, safeguarding this past could depend on high-tech methods used by Ruther and his team.