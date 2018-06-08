Pulse.com.gh logo
Africa's 5 greatest moments in World Cup history


Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa remember Cameroon’s Roger Milla, who scored four goals for Cameroon at the 1990 World Cup at the age 38.

As 32 nations head to Russia to compete for the biggest prize in international football, the world waits to watch the show unfold.

As 32 countries compete for the biggest prize in international football, BISSA captures five of Africa's greatest moments in the tournament history.

1. Rashidi Yekini's iconic 1994 World Cup goal celebration

Rashidi Yekini's goal was one of the most enduring goal celebrations ever seen at the World Cup.

The goal was Nigeria’s first ever goal at the World Cup finals against Bulgaria in 1994.

His phenomena scoring record earned him the title of African Footballer of the Year in 1993, the first ever by any Nigeria.

2. Siphiwe Tshabalala’s unforgettable wonder goal against Mexico

Tshabalala's unforgettable opening goal at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

The World Cup burst into life with a terrific goal for the home side and that most welcome of things, a memorable opening game.

3. Super moment of Roger Milla at Italia 90

Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa remember Cameroon’s Roger Milla, who scored four goals for Cameroon at the 1990 World Cup at the age 38. Cameroon became the first African nation to qualify for a World Cup quarter-final, giving the country more than a quarter of a place in history world football.

After scoring the historic goal, Milla ran to the corner flag in celebration and summed up the continent's emotions by breaking into a dance. The Roger Milla dance was the talk of the century and his trademark.

Albert Roger Mooh Miller clocked 66 last month.

4. Sunday Oliseh's stunning strike in 1998 against Spain

Oliseh's sizzling 25-yarder goal that killed the morale of Spain in 1998 is another exciting moment in Africa football.

Super Eagles great Sunday Oliseh recently described the goal against Spain at the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France as one of the best moments in his life.

Oliseh scored Nigeria’s winner in a 3-2 against Spain in a group game of the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France.

5. Senegal's Papa Bouba Doip's goal that upset reigning champion, France in 2002

Senegal opened the World Cup with an upset on the reigning champions, France.

Papa Bouba Diop scored, while on the ground, for a 1-0 Senegal win. France exited winless and goalless while Senegal reached the quarter-finals, losing to Turkey.

Meanwhile, for the 2018 FIFA World Cup which will be Nigeria’s sixth appearance, the Super Eagles have been drawn in Group D alongside Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.

