All the times President Muhammadu Buhari was attacked by his wife

news

Since the beginning of the Buhari administration, Aisha Buhari has maintained a stately disposition and bring back certain modesty to the office of the first lady. To her, not all things should be politics hence she never holds back attacking her husband when things seem to be going the wrong way.

To many Nigerians, Aisha Buhari is the ideal wife of the President the country needs at this moment. For some reasons, the wife of the president seems to be one of the voices of the poor in Nigeria.

This is as she couldn’t care less about the performance of the government led by her husband.

Due to these attributes of her, here are times Aisha Buhari had to publicly attack the government led by her husband.

1. BBC Interview

Aisha Buhari’s outburst during an interview with the BBC Hausa service shocked the whole nation and all media machinery of government. This is the first time such time will be happening in the history of Nigeria.

Nigeria’s wife remarked that some individuals have hijacked his husband’s government. Also, she disclosed that her husband didn’t know about 90 percent of his cabinet members.

“Whether he knows or he doesn’t know, those who voted for him know. There is nothing I will tell him. He can see. Among all the people he selected, if he is asked among 50 people, he doesn’t know 45. I don’t know them despite staying with him for 25 years.” She said.

She disclosed that if things didn’t change, she will not support her husband’s re-election.

"He is yet to tell me but I have decided as his wife, that if things continue like this up to 2019, I will not go out and campaign again and ask any woman to vote like I did before. I will never do it again."

Also Read: Aisha Buhari is seriously campaigning against her husband right now

2. State House Clinic

The second time Aisha Buhari will be coming for husband’s government was the poor state of the State House clinic that supposed to the first family.

Just like the first case, it was during a public event she disclosed this state of the centre and prompted an investigation by the country’s House of Representatives on the matter.

“If the budget is N100 million, we need to know how the budget is spent. Along the line, I insisted they call Aso Clinic to find out if the X-ray machine is working, they said it is not working. They didn’t know I am the one that was supposed to be in that hospital at that every time.”

3. Sharing video of critical of Buhari’s government on social media

The social media environment was shocked to see a post from Aisha Buhari on Twitter containing a video of Senate’s plenary session where Buhari’s government is put under the spotlight.

The video showed Senator Misau criticising the government for inactions on many issues bedevilling the country.