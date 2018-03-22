Boko Haram shook hands, took pictures with Nigerians

news

Boko Haram might be changing its narrative following the happenings in the early hours of Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

Nigeria's deadly terrorists, Boko Haram might be changing its narrative following the happenings in the early hours of Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

According to multiple reports, members of the Boko Haram had arrived Dapchi community in Yobe state in vehicles without brandishing guns and warfare.

After negotiations with the Nigerian government, the terrorists had returned 105 girls and a boy in their vehicles and dropped them in the school premises where they were kidnapped on February 19, 2018.

AFP reports that a parent of one of the schoolgirls, Kachalla Bukar, said Boko Haram militants shook hands and took pictures with them before leaving.

This is contrary to the usual commando style adopted and exhibited by the terrorists, who were ranked one of the 10 deadliest terrorist groups in 2017.

The report further noted that another parent, Alhaji Deri, said the remote town was "crowded with people celebrating" as word spread of the return of the abducted schoolgirls.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria’s Information minister, Lai Mohammed said the terrorists breached the ceasefire agreement.

“What happened was that the abduction itself was a breach of the ceasefire talks between the insurgents and the government, hence it became a moral burden on the abductors. Any report that we paid ransom or engaged in prisoner swap is false,'' he said.

President Muhammadu Buhari has noted that he won’t be taking any force action against the terrorists but will continue to negotiate with the terrorists to end the insurgency in the country.