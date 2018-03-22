Buhari dines with Bill Gates and Aliko Dangote

Home > Business Insider >

President Buhari hosted philanthropist Bill Gate and his ‘seeming’ African buddy, Aliko Dangote to a classy dinner.

Aliko Dangote and Bill Gates were hosted to a classy dinner at Aso Rock by President Buhari.

  • The dinner held at the State House in Abuja with other  top government officials  and aides of the billionaires in attendance.

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari had every reason to dine with two world richest men hours after Boko Haram released abducted schoolgirls in Yobe State.

On Wednesday, March 21, 2018, the President hosted philanthropist Bill Gate and his ‘seeming’ African buddy, Aliko Dangote to a classy dinner.

The dinner held at the State House in Abuja with other  top government officials  and aides of the billionaires in attendance.

The Presidency tweeted about the dinner but did not give details about what was discussed.

 

Gates, the Co-Founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has been supporting different causes in Nigeria - one of which is the eradication of HIV/AIDS.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has been playing significant humanitarian and philanthropic roles in Nigeria in the areas of polio eradication, maternal health and other areas.

On Friday, March 16, 2018, Dangote gave out the hand of his daughter in marriage in a lavish ceremony that was well attended by dignitaries from all around the world including President Buhari in Kano State.

