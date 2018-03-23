Home > Business Insider >

Cameroon's ex-minister arrested in Nigeria


Kouna was arrested on Thursday, March 22, 2018 in Nigeria and was immediately extradited back to Cameroon.

Cameroon's ex-minister, Basile Atangana Kouna has been arrested in Nigeria and extradited home for alleged corrupt charges levelled against him.

  • The former minister arrived at the international airport in the capital Yaounde at 6:20 pm (1720 GMT) escorted by police officers.

Cameroon’s former water and energy minister, Basile Atangana Kouna, has been arrested in Nigeria amid a crackdown on high-level corruption.

Reuters reports that Kouna was arrested on Thursday, March 22, 2018  and was immediately extradited back to Cameroon.

Atangana Kouna is in Cameroon. He was arrested in Nigeria and sent back to Cameroon. He arrived this evening,” one police source told Reuters.

Local media in Cameroon reported that the former minister arrived at the international airport in the capital Yaounde at 6:20 pm (1720 GMT) escorted by police officers.

The arrest of Kouna was said to have been made possible with the cooperation of the Nigeria's intelligence and security units.

Kouna was sacked by President Paul Biya during the March 2, 2018 cabinet reshuffle.

Kouna, according to reports, was facing charges for alleged corrupt practices while in office and he was ordered the previous month not to leave the country after leaving office.

An anti-corruption drive known as Operation Sparrowhawk has seen to the arrest of three ex-government officials.

The officials are a former Ministry of Public Works official, the head of a state company, and the ex-rector of the University of Douala.

