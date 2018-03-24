Home > Business Insider >

Coach Rohr says Super Eagles still not World Cup favourites


Sports Nigerians praise Moses but Coach Rohr says Super Eagles still not World Cup favourites

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Gernot Rohr said the Super Eagles team is only lucky to have won the game against a solid Polish side.

Coach Rohr says Super Eagles still not World Cup favourites play

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr says the Nigerian side is yet to become World Cup favourites despite win against Poland.

(Twitter)

 

  • The Nigerian side handler, Gernot Rohr said the Super Eagles team is only lucky to have won the game against a solid Polish side.

  • While friendly results are often misleading, Nigerian confidence will be boosted by defeating a team ranked sixth in the world.

Despite the accolades Nigerians are showering on Chelsea winger, Victor Moses for converting a penalty to give Nigeria a surprise 1-0 win in Poland, Coach Gernot Rohr says the Super Eagles is yet to become World Cup favourites.

The Nigerian side handler, Gernot Rohr said the Super Eagles team is only lucky to have won the game against a solid Polish side.

He said "We were lucky to have won this game against a very solid Polish side. They created some big opportunities to score and were dangerous from set pieces that we found difficult to cope with but I praise my team for their victory.

Victor Moses play

Victor Moses converted a soft penalty he won himself in Poland

(AFP)

 

"This team is a young team but also a team of leaders. If we stay humble & continue to work hard to improve our play we have huge potentials, but beating 2 FIFA top 10 teams in friendlies doesn’t mean we are now World Cup favourites."

While friendly results are often misleading, Nigerian confidence will be boosted by defeating a team ranked sixth in the world, 46 places above the Super Eagles team.

Notably, the win against Poland is the second notable friendly scalp for the 'Super Eagles' after a 4-2 triumph over 2014 World Cup runners-up, Argentina.

Nigeria face the South Americans again during the group stage in Russia, along with Croatia and Iceland.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance 10 richest billionaires in Africa and how they make their money...bullet
2 Politics Deadly terrorists, Boko Haram shook hands, took pictures with...bullet
3 Politics Nigeria’s Buhari dines with 2 world billionaires, Bill...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Nigerian policeman and boxer threatens ABU champion, Joe Boy
Sports Nigerian policeman and boxer threatens ABU champion, Joe Boy
Uber volvo xc90
Finance Uber is more vulnerable than ever after its fatal self-driving car crash — but it could end up saving the company
Packages of cocaine hidden among legal cargo found in the port of Santos, in southeast Brazil, March 23, 2018.
Politics Latin America's biggest port just made its largest cocaine seizure ever — the latest bust in a thriving drug-trafficking corridor
null
Finance CITI: There are 2 ways America's biggest companies dole out cash to shareholders — and one is way better than the other