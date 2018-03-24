Coach Rohr says Super Eagles still not World Cup favourites

news

The Nigerian side handler, Gernot Rohr said the Super Eagles team is only lucky to have won the game against a solid Polish side.

While friendly results are often misleading, Nigerian confidence will be boosted by defeating a team ranked sixth in the world.

Despite the accolades Nigerians are showering on Chelsea winger, Victor Moses for converting a penalty to give Nigeria a surprise 1-0 win in Poland, Coach Gernot Rohr says the Super Eagles is yet to become World Cup favourites.

The Nigerian side handler, Gernot Rohr said the Super Eagles team is only lucky to have won the game against a solid Polish side.

He said "We were lucky to have won this game against a very solid Polish side. They created some big opportunities to score and were dangerous from set pieces that we found difficult to cope with but I praise my team for their victory.

"This team is a young team but also a team of leaders. If we stay humble & continue to work hard to improve our play we have huge potentials, but beating 2 FIFA top 10 teams in friendlies doesn’t mean we are now World Cup favourites."

While friendly results are often misleading, Nigerian confidence will be boosted by defeating a team ranked sixth in the world, 46 places above the Super Eagles team.

Notably, the win against Poland is the second notable friendly scalp for the 'Super Eagles' after a 4-2 triumph over 2014 World Cup runners-up, Argentina.

Nigeria face the South Americans again during the group stage in Russia, along with Croatia and Iceland.