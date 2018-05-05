Davido gives 'assurance' to Gov Dankwambo on youth's PVC

Home > Business Insider >

Davido replied the state governor after he called him out on Twitter seeking his 'assurance' in convincing Nigerian youths to get their PVCs.

  • Davido has assured the governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo to work with him in influencing youths to get the Permanent Voters Card ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Nigeria's pop star, Davido has given an assurance to the governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo over his request to work with him in influencing youths to get the Permanent Voters Card ahead of the 2019 general elections.

"Anything to serve my Country and my People Sir," the 25-year-old award winning singer tweeted.

play Gov Ibrahim Dankwambo (Gombe State Government)

 

The Governor of Gombe state, Ibrahim Dankwambo on Friday, May 4, 2018, asked singer, Davido to work with him to get youths to get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC).

The Governor made this known via a post on Twitter.

He said “Hello @iam_Davido. My name is Ibrahim Dankwambo, Governor of Gombe state. I’m a huge fan of your amazing work and talent. I’d be glad if you can use your massive influence to work together with me in convincing our young people to go get their #PVC. Do I have your assurance?”

 

