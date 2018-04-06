Home > Business Insider > Finance >

10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMZN)


Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMZN)

  Published: , Refreshed:

This is what traders are talking about.

President Donald Trump boarding Air Force One on a windy day at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. play

President Donald Trump boarding Air Force One on a windy day at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

(Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

Here is what you need to know.

Here comes the jobs report. The US economy is expected to have added 185,000 nonfarm jobs in March with the unemployment rate slipping to 4%, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Average hourly wages are expected to have grown 2.7% versus a year ago.

Trump floats the possibility of tariffs on additional $100 billion in Chinese goods. A White House statement released Thursday said that in response to China's threat of retaliatory tariffs, President Donald Trump had instructed the US trade representative to consider additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

The 'synchronized global economic recovery' just slowed down sharply. The JPMorgan-IHS Markit Global All-Industry Output Index fell to 53.3 in March, making for its lowest level in 16 months.

Japanese wages are still going backward after inflation. Real wages fell 0.5% year-over-year in February, according to data released Friday by Japan's Labor Ministry.

One of the smallest oil producers in the Middle East just announced its biggest discovery in decades. The island nation of Bahrain announced Wednesday that it discovered a shale reserve with at least 80 billion barrels of crude oil.

There's a $25 billion reason bitcoin could stop plunging by mid-April. As Tax Day approaches, many bitcoin owners are selling their digital coins in exchange for dollars, and Fundstrat's Tom Lee says he thinks some of the selling pressure on the cryptocurrency will lift after the April 17 deadline.

South Korea's former president is sentenced to 24 years in prison. In a nationally televised decision, former South Korean President Park Geun-hye was found guilty of abuse of power and coercion and sentenced to 24 years in prison.

Trump says taking a serious look at policy options on Amazon. While speaking with reporters on a trip back to Washington, Trump said that the e-commerce behemoth was not operating on a level playing field and that the "sales-tax situation" would be examined soon by the Supreme Court, Reuters reports.

HNA plans to dump at least some of its stake in Hilton. The Chinese conglomerate plans to sell at least some of its $6.3 billion stake in Hilton in an effort to pay down its heavy debt load, Reuters says.

Stock markets around the world are lower. Japan's Nikkei (-0.36%) trailed in Asia, and Germany's DAX (-0.47%) lags in Europe. The S&P 500 is set to open down 0.59% near 2,647.

