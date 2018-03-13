10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AVGO, YHOO, QCOM, GS)

news

Here is what you need to know.

Trump blocks Broadcom's $117 billion takeover of Qualcomm. President Donald Trump issued an executive order Monday blocking Broadcom's takeover of Qualcomm, saying there was "credible evidence" Broadcom "might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States."

Trump just dealt Wall Street a $135 million blow. Moelis & Co., Citi, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Morgan Stanley were advising Broadcom on the potential merger and were set to make $110 million to $135 million in fees if the deal was completed, Jeffrey Nassof, the director of the consulting firm Freeman & Co., told Business Insider in November when the bid was first announced.

It looks as if Trump is zeroing in on one candidate to replace Gary Cohn as his top economic adviser. CNBC's Jim Cramer says Larry Kudlow, who hosted a CNBC show with Cramer from 2002 to 2005 and was previously floated for other economic jobs in the Trump administration, is the frontrunner to replace Gary Cohn as director of the White House's National Economic Council.

Foreigners dumped Asian stocks when volatility spiked. Net outflows from emerging markets totaled $10.7 billion in February, the largest since a devaluation in the Chinese yuan rattled financial markets in August 2015, according to ANZ Bank.

Goldman Sachs warns the risks are rising that bitcoin will fall through its February lows. "The 200-dma in particular is important given that it held very well at the previous low in September," according to Sheba Jafari's technical team at Goldman Sachs. "Getting a close break this time around would warn of structural damage, increasing the risk of new local lows (<5,922)."

It just became clearer who will replace Lloyd Blankfein at the top of Goldman Sachs. Harvey Schwartz, one of the bank's two presidents and chief operating officers, is retiring next month, the bank announced Monday, paving the way for David Solomon, the other COO, to be Lloyd Blankfein's heir apparent.

A judge ruled that victims of Yahoo's massive data breach could sue the company. A federal judge has ruled against Verizon, which bough Yahoo last year, and said the company would have to face a lawsuit stemming from a series of security breaches from 2013 to 2016.

Stock markets around the world are higher. Japan's Nikkei (+0.66%) led the gains in Asia, and France's CAC (+0.48%) is out front in Europe. The S&P 500 is set to open up 0.22% near 2,789.

Earnings reporting is light. Dick's Sporting Goods reports ahead of the opening bell.

US economic data trickles out. CPI will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US 10-year yield is up 1 basis point at 2.88%.