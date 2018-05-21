10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, FB, SHLD)

news

Here is what you need to know.

The US-China trade war is "on hold." President Donald Trump's Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on "Fox News Sunday" that bilateral talks that ended Saturday were promising enough that the world's two biggest economies don't have to keep escalating tariffs.

Americans are happy with how Trump is handling the economy. A new poll from CBS News shows that Americans are happy and optimistic about the economy with 18% saying the economy was "very good" and 46% saying it was "somewhat good." Only 9% said the economy was "very bad."

The US dollar hits a 5-month high. The US dollar index hit a high of 94.06 on Monday, its best since the middle of December.

Embattled Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro wins another 6-year term. Maduro won 5.8 million of the 7.6 million votes, Reuters says, citing Venezuela's election board, run by Maduro loyalists.

Europe's biggest budget carrier warns on oil. "Spot prices close to $80 a barrel are going to lead to a significant shakeout in the industry as early as this winter," Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary told Bloomberg.

Facebook went public 6 years ago Friday. A $1,000 stock investment bought at the closing price on the day of Facebook's initial public offering would be worth almost $4,800 today.

Sears is shutting down more stores. Sears is closing at least 40 stores, including 31 Sears stores and nine Kmart stores.

"Deadpool 2" breaks the single-day box office record for an R-rated movie. Marvel's latest superhero movie raked in $53.3 million on Friday, setting the the record for biggest opening day for an R movie, surpassing last year's hit, "It" ($50.4 million).

South Korea's LG Group chairman Koo Bon-moo dies. Koo Bon-moo, the chairman of South Korean conglomerate LG Group died Sunday due to illness at age 73, Yonhap news agency said. His son is a possible successor.

Stock markets around the world are higher. Hong Kong's Hang Seng (+0.6%) led the gains in Asia and Britain's FTSE (+0.87%) paces the advance in Europe. The S&P 500 is set to open little changed near 2,714.