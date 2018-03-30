14 of the best waterfront homes in the Hamptons you can buy for under $10 million

news

Vacationing in the Hamptons is one of the most elite destinations in America.

Many rich celebrities, hedge fund managers, CEOs, socialites, and politicians own multi-million dollar summer homes in the Hamptons.

The high volume of mansions in the Hamptons — and its waterfront locale — makes it one of the most expensive real estate markets in the US.

A waterfront home in the Hamptons — whether that's bayfront or ocean view — will cost you millions.

Hallmarked by countless famous and flush residents, hedge fund managers, celebrities, CEOs, and socialites alike own vacation homes in the Hamptons. Bill and Hillary Clinton have long vacationed on Georgica Beach in East Hampton. And Southampton even has its very own "Billionaire Lane" reserved for the rich and powerful.

Such prestige doesn't come cheap. At least seven towns in the Hamptons have a median home listing price of around $1 million. That means half the houses for sale in those places are priced under seven figures, and half are priced above. What's more, at least 11 towns have median home prices between $2.2 million to $5.6 million.

That's according to StreetEasy, which recently launched a new Hamptons platform, Out East, for sale and rental listings in the Hamptons. Out East provided Business Insider with a list of 14 of the best waterfront homes for sale under $10 million right now — a relative bargain in a place with oceanfront properties listed for up to $175 million.

Below, take a look at the stunning waterfront homes:

Water Mill: $5.495 million

Set on half an acre, this bungalow has only 1.5 bathrooms and 3 bedrooms, but the sunset views over Mecox Bay are unparalleled.

Montauk: $5.75 million

Situated on Montauk's north shore, this 3,200 square-foot abode boasts 180-degree views of Block Island Sound. All 3 bedrooms have an attached bathroom and there's a pool out back.

East Hampton: $5.995 million

This 3,000 square-foot, 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home juts up against Three Mile Harbor. There's a main house, guest cottage, pool, and pool house.

Southampton: $6 million

Set on 3 acres, this 3,100 square-foot home has a private dock that leads to Peconic Bay. All 3 bedrooms have water views.

Amagansett Beach: $6.25 million

This 5,000 square-foot home boasts nature views out every window, with several rooms leading to expansive outdoor decks. In the backyard, there's a huge pool and a private walkway directly to the water.

Bridgehampton: $6.499 million

Set on nearly 2 acres, outdoor amenities include a covered patio with plenty of seating and a fireplace, plus a pool and jacuzzi, with unobstructed views of the water. The 6,800 square feet of living space includes 8 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, and a game room.

Westhampton: $6.499 million

Located in Atlantic Farms, this 1.6-acre property has a deep water boat dock for 2 boats with boat lifts, an all-weather tennis court, a pool and jacuzzi, and first- and second-floor decks. Inside the 7,200 square-foot home there are floor-to-ceiling windows, a gym, and an elevator.

Westhampton Beach: $6.749 million

Stretching along 250 feet of Moniebogue Bay, this 2-acre property has a private dock and ample green space, plus a pool and spa. This 6,000 square-foot home features a master bedroom and 6 en-suite guest bedrooms.

Southampton: $7.25 million

On a newly-built corner lot, this 5,500 square-foot, 3-story home has all the amenities: a heated pool, an outdoor shower, and expansive glass windows facing the water.

Sag Harbor: $8.25 million

This half-acre property has west-facing water views and a backyard boathouse, plus a large new dock and patio dining areas. Measuring 3,000 square feet, the home includes 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms — and there's room for expansion.

Shelter Island: $7.95 million

Restored since its 19th century heyday, this 4-story Queen Anne-style estate boasts more than 7,000 square feet of living space, plus spacious wraparound terraces. The property is elevated on the water side and a series of stairways lead directly to the sand.

Shelter Island: $8.95 million

With 8,000 square feet of indoor living set on 5.4 acres, this property is palatial. In addition to a waterside heated pool, there's a pool house with a changing room and bathroom.

Southampton: $9.1 million

Nestled between $30 million homes on Captains Neck Lane, this 2-acre property holds its own with a private dock, sprawling green space, and plenty of room to build out. The 4,800 square-foot home features 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, some with water views.

Westhampton Beach: $9.5 million

The so-called Oneck Estate is as regal as it gets with 12,000 square feet of living space between the main house and two guest cottages. In addition to 348 feet of bulk-headed waterfront with a deep-water dock, there's a tennis court, pool and jacuzzi, and cabana on the 4.5 acre property.

