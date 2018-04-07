Home > Business Insider > Finance >

16 items people waste too much money on at the grocery store and should stop buying immediately


16 items people waste too much money on at the grocery store and should stop buying immediately

  Published:

Groceries can cost a lot, but you still need to buy food. Knowing what not to buy at the grocery store can save you money.

Grocery shopping doesn't have to be so expensive.

Grocery shopping doesn't have to be so expensive.

(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

  • Groceries cost more than $4,000 a year for many people, but there are plenty of ways to save money at the grocery store.
  • Buying in bulk and knowing where to buy what are good strategies for saving on groceries.
  • It's also smart to know what not to buy if you want to save money next time you're at the grocery store.

Grocery stores — whether your local store or a big-box chain — have tons of items in stock and many for a fair, reasonable price. But that doesn't mean it should be your one-stop shop for anything you need to buy.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the average American spends more than $4,000 a year on food for the home. That's in addition to the over $3,000 spent per person on food outside the home. Meals rack up big costs.

Still, it can seem difficult to save money when grocery shopping. One way to trim expenses is to make a list and stick to it — but that's not the only saving strategy that works.

Shopping online, using price matches, waiting for products to go on sale, and meal planning are other ways to save money on groceries. You can also figure out which stores have the best prices on different products. It may seem like a hassle to shop in multiple locations, but the savings can be worth the sacrifice.

Throwing away food that was never used is another problem worth solving. The American Chemistry Council found that the average household wastes $640 in groceries per year — over $50 a month.

In addition to these steps, there are certain groceries you should think twice before buying. The 16 products below could be the cause of sky high grocery bills — and skipping them can help you save money on your next trip to the grocery store.

Out of season vegetables

Out of season vegetables play

Out of season vegetables

(Shutterstock)

Not only will buying corn in the winter be more expensive than in the summer, as Erin Brodwin of Business Insider reported, but off-season produce travels from further away and will perish sooner.



Anything on the checkout rack

BELGRADE, SERBIA - CIRCA JULY 2005: Newspapers and magazines on newspapers stand in Belgrade play

BELGRADE, SERBIA - CIRCA JULY 2005: Newspapers and magazines on newspapers stand in Belgrade

(Shutterstock/bibiphoto)

Those candy bars and gossip magazines are put there for a reason. As Business Insider's Kate Taylor reported, stores try to capitalize on customers willingness to spend a few extra bucks on impulse purchases found at the checkout line.



Gluten-free products

Gluten-free products play

Gluten-free products

(Carole Feldman/AP)

Unless, of course, you have celiac disease and need to keep a diet without gluten. Gluten-free products have been found to be on average of 242% more expensive than their gluten counterparts by The National Center for Biotechnology Information — and some foods can be as much as five times more expensive, as Reuters found.



Brand name drugs

Brand name drugs play

Brand name drugs

(AP)

As Business Insider previously reported, generic drugs are required by law to be as effective as the brand name product and are often a small fraction of the price. Go for the generic.



Tomato sauce

Tomato sauce play

Tomato sauce

(Melia Robinson/Business Insider)

It is usually cheaper — and probably tastes better — to make your own tomato sauce from canned or fresh tomatoes than buying a jar of premade red marinara, as registered dietitian Owennie Lee recommends.



Individual items

Individual items play

Individual items

(AP Images / LM Otero)

It is often cheaper to buy items — such as paper towels or pet food — in bulk, says One Good Thing. The lower cost per unit will help savings even if the one time cost is higher.



Bulk items

Bulk items play

Bulk items

(Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

However, you can go too far in the other direction. If you buy products in bulk that eventually expire unused, it might be better to get a smaller size next time. One Good Thing says that produce should definitely not be bought by the bag.



Sugary snacks

Sugary snacks play

Sugary snacks

(ValeStock/Shutterstock.com)

Sugar doesn't fill you up, according to Scientific America; it only makes you hungrier. Sugary snacks also don't help your waistline and can disrupt your meal schedule.



Soft drinks

Soft drinks play

Soft drinks

(Flickr / Rusty Clark - Back In One Piece)

Americans are ditching soda as the health consequences become more obvious. Soft drinks — as the Daily News found out — dehydrate, creating more thirst and desire to drink more soda, and many cities have created a soda tax, making these beverages costly.



Sugary juices

Sugary juices play

Sugary juices

(REUTERS/John Gress)

Juices are promoted as a healthy alternative to fruit, but the sugary drinks are often bereft of the implied benefits, Business Insider's Erin Brodwin found. Instead of a glass of OJ, save your wallet and waist by just sticking to eating an actual orange.



Energy drinks

Energy drinks play

Energy drinks

(AU Kirk/flickr)

Between Monster and 5 Hour Energy, energy drinks have scary side effects as Business Insider has reported. Nutritionist Andy Bellatti told Business Insider of cheaper groceries to buy — such as oatmeal or black beans — if you need to keep up your energy levels throughout the day.



Bottled water

Bottled water play

Bottled water

(Charles Krupa / AP Images)

Water is everywhere, so you don't need to purchase it by the bottle. Americans now drink more bottled water than soda, Kate Taylor reported, even though Business Insider discovered that it costs $1.22 per gallon for a commodity that can be accessed for next to nothing.



Trail mix

Trail mix play

Trail mix

(Wikipedia)

Buying the ingredients separately and combining them yourself will usually cost less than buying pre-made trail. You can even customize the snack by adding or subtracting mix-ins, or changing the ratio, to what you prefer.



Pre-made patties or meatballs

Pre-made patties or meatballs play

Pre-made patties or meatballs

(Facebook/Beyond Meat)

Using ground beef to form homemade meatballs or burgers is incredibly simple. Cut out the convenience cost and create your very own meat creations that don't come from a frozen bag.



Office and school supplies

Office and school supplies play

Office and school supplies

(Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Instead of an all-purpose grocery store, you'll find lower prices buying notebooks and printer ink from a specialty store like Staples or Office Depot.



Home maintenance equipment

DuPont products are shown for sale in a hardware store in National City, California, December 9, 2015. play

DuPont products are shown for sale in a hardware store in National City, California, December 9, 2015.

(REUTERS/Mike Blake)

That advice doesn't just go for office supplies. Not surprisingly, hardware stores are better for getting hardware than grocery stores are. There will be a better selection, better prices, and more knowledgeable staff.



