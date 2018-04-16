Home > Business Insider > Finance >

2 cancer drugmakers just presented key data about how new treatments work in lung cancer — and the markets picked a winner (MRK, BMY)


Finance 2 cancer drugmakers just presented key data about how new treatments work in lung cancer — and the markets picked a winner (MRK, BMY)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The markets picked Merck as the winner based on its data lung cancer. Merck's stock was up about 3% on Monday while BMS was down about 5%.

null play

null

(Wikimedia Commons)

  • Two cancer drugmaker rivals presented data on Monday about how combinations of their drugs, which harness the body's immune system to treat cancer, worked in treating a common form of lung cancer compared to traditional chemotherapy.
  • Merck showed that its drug Keytruda in combination with chemotherapy cut the risk of death in lung cancer patients in half.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb, which makes a competing immunotherapy, Opdivo, showed that its drug in combination with Yervoy, another immunotherapy, managed to keep patients with tumors that had a certain amount of mutations from getting worse for a longer period of time than those treated with chemotherapy.
  • The markets picked Merck as the winner based on its data. Merck's stock was up by as much as 3% on Monday while BMS was down about 5%.
  • Read more about the results, which have a big implication on how lung cancer's treated, here.
null play

null

(Markets Insider)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become millionaires...bullet
2 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
3 Finance We drove the all-new $630,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom to see the...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Get ready to book a suite on a new Ritz-Carlton cruise ship.
Finance The new Ritz-Carlton luxury cruise ships for the '1% of global travelers' look like incredible super yachts — and you can start booking next month
Tesla stock price
Finance Tesla is sliding after allegations the company hid safety problems and injuries (TSLA)
Tesla stock price
Finance Tesla is sliding after allegations the company hid safety problems and injuries (TSLA)
null
Finance 2 cancer drugmakers just presented key data about how new treatments work in lung cancer — and the markets picked a winner (MRK, BMY)