Home > Business Insider > Finance >

A bitcoin trading firm just opened up a lending business — and it's going gangbusters


Finance A bitcoin trading firm just opened up a lending business — and it's going gangbusters

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Genesis Capital, a lending unit of crypto trader Genesis Trading, has already handed out close to $100 million in loans outstanding, a person familiar told Business Insider.

bitcoin china play

bitcoin china

(ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images))

  • Genesis Capital, a lending unit of crypto trader Genesis Trading, has already handed out close to $100 million in loans outstanding, a person familiar told Business Insider.
  • Crypto loans provide a way for bears to express their view in the market.

Bitcoin might be in a bit of a slump, but one brand new bitcoin business is going gangbusters.

Genesis Capital, the recently launched subsidiary of market making firm Genesis Trading, has close to $100 million in loans outstanding, a person familiar with the company's operations told Business Insider. That's a striking milestone, considering the business was launched two weeks ago.

Genesis Trading was one of the first trading firms to jump on the bitcoin bandwagon. The company spun-off from SecondMarket's cryptocurrency trading desk in 2015. The new lending business has attracted more than 60 clients, including market making firms and cryptocurrency hedge funds, the person said.

It gives out loans worth $100,000 or more in cryptocurrencies including bitcoin, ether, and bitcoin cash. BlockTower Capital, a cryptocurrency hedge fund, and DV Chain, a crypto trading firm, are some of Genesis' clients, according to people familiar with the matter.

Cryptocurrency loans can be an attractive product for numerous reasons. In particular, it's a mechanism by which cryptocurrency bears can bet against cryptocurrencies, especially those that lack their own derivatives markets.

"Hedge funds could borrow bitcoin to short it, for example," Lex Sokolin, a partner at Autonomous NEXT, the financial-technology analytics provider.

"This would mean they borrow some amount in bitcoin, sell it, and then repay in bitcoin (at whatever price) whenever the loan comes due."

This is one way for investors to express a bearish view on a certain crypto. The rising number of cryptocurrency hedge funds could be behind the spike in demand for lending services, according to Sean Keegan, the founder of crypto hedge fund Digital Asset Strategies.

"If the only way to get involved in an asset is to get a long bet, you don't have people who are able to express their view," Keegan said in a phone interview. "It brings the market true value."

Autonomous NEXT estimates the number of crypto funds has increased to 226. That's up from approximately 50 at the end of August 2017. In total, they manage approximately $3.5 to $5 billion, a tiny fraction of the $3.2 trillion managed by traditional hedge funds.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance How Stonebwoy makes and spends his moneybullet
2 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
3 From Poverty To Power These Ghanaians went from dirt poor to...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

florida bridge collapse
Finance Survivor of Florida bridge collapse recounts the horrifying moment his friend disappeared into the rubble
Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing waves goodbye to journalists after announcing his retirement as chairman of CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd at a news conference in Hong Kong, China March 16, 2018.
Finance Hong Kong's richest man retired at 89 years old — here's his incredible rags-to-riches life story
null
Finance What you need to know on Wall Street today
null
Finance Bitcoin is dangerously close to a 'death cross' formation that could send it tumbling