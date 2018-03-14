Home > Business Insider > Finance >

A former Equifax executive has been charged with insider trading for selling shares before the company's massive data breach was announced


Finance A former Equifax executive has been charged with insider trading for selling shares before the company's massive data breach was announced

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Jun Ying, who was next in line to be Equifax's global chief information officer, made almost $1 million on the trades, according to an SEC complaint.

Image
  • Equifax trading floor
    Equifax trading floor   
  • null
    null   
Equifax trading floor play

Equifax trading floor

(Reuters / Brendan McDermid)

  • A former high-ranking Equifax executive was charged with insider trading by the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.
  • The complaint is the latest development in an ongoing saga that saw the personal details of more than 145 million US consumers possibly exposed in a data breach.

Jun Ying, a former Equifax employee who was at one point next in line to be the company's global chief information officer, has been charged with insider trading by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The SEC alleges that Ying, 42, possessed confidential information about Equifax's massive data breach in September before he exercised all of his vested Equifax stock options and then sold the shares, making roughly $1 million. Offloading the stock helped Ying avoid more than $117,000 in losses, according to the complaint.

"As alleged in our complaint, Ying used confidential information to conclude that his company had suffered a massive data breach, and he dumped his stock before the news went public," Richard R. Best, the director of the SEC's Atlanta regional office, said in a press release. "Corporate insiders who learn inside information, including information about material cyber intrusions, cannot betray shareholders for their own financial benefit."

The charges against Ying are just the latest development in the Equifax data-breach saga, which ramped up in early September after the credit-reporting agency said the personal details of more than 145 million US consumers were potentially accessed by hackers from May to July.

Ying was not one of the top company officials who were reported to be under investigation in the weeks following the breach's announcement. That inquiry stemmed from SEC filings that showed three senior executives dumped almost $2 million worth of stock days after the company learned of the breach.

Equifax's stock price was down 0.5% as of 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

null play

null

(Markets Insider)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 From Poverty To Power These Ghanaians went from dirt poor to stinking richbullet
2 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
3 Finance Horrified United passenger finds 10-month-old puppy dead...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Finance Wall Street thinks it might be time to sell Tesla and buy Ford (F, TSLA)
The 10-month-old puppy that died on a United flight after being placed in an overhead bin.
Finance Furious customers boycott United, calling it 'despicable' and 'inhumane' after a flight attendant forced a family to put their puppy in an overhead bin where it died (UAL)
Ethereum price today lowest level of 2018
Finance Ethereum sinks to its lowest level of 2018
Twitter stock price
Finance Twitter spikes to 2.5-year high after its CFO says a new subscription product is coming (TWTR)