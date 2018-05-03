Home > Business Insider > Finance >

A Frontier Airlines employee fatally stabbed a coworker near the ticket counter at Philadelphia International Airport


Finance A Frontier Airlines employee fatally stabbed a coworker near the ticket counter at Philadelphia International Airport

  • Published: , Refreshed:

A Frontier Airlines employee stabbed another airline employee at Philadelphia International Airport, the Philadelphia Police Department has confirmed to Business Insider. Some news outlets have reported that the victim has died.

Image
  • The incident reportedly occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.
    The incident reportedly occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.   
  • The incident reportedly occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday
    The incident reportedly occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday   
The incident reportedly occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. play

The incident reportedly occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

(Frontier Airlines)

  • A Frontier Airlines employee fatally stabbed another airline employee at Philadelphia International Airport, the Philadelphia Police Department has confirmed to Business Insider.
  • The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with unspecified injuries, and police confirmed that the victim has died.
  • The suspect has been taken into custody.


A Frontier Airlines employee fatally stabbed another airline employee at Philadelphia International Airport, the Philadelphia Police Department has confirmed to Business Insider.

The department said preliminary reports indicate that the stabbing occurred at Gate E6 in the secured area. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with unspecified injuries, and the suspect has been taken into custody. No passengers were harmed.

Some news outlets have reported that the victim has died.

According to WPVI, the incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Frontier Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance Tesla says its days of burning cash are coming to an end as it...bullet
2 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
3 Finance Jeff Bezos is so rich that spending $1 to the average person...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Bank Truck Drops Money All Over the Road
Finance As much as $600,000 in cash fell out of a truck on the highway — and police are asking people who took the money to return it or be charged with theft
The Goldman Sachs logo is pictured above a trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in the Manhattan borough of New York April 2, 2014.
Finance CRYPTO INSIDER: Goldman Sachs will soon trade bitcoin-linked products
Leonard Steinberg Compass
Finance Uber and Lyft are changing where rich people buy homes
Kate Middleton wedding Prince William
Finance Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are spending millions more on their wedding than Prince William and Kate Middleton did