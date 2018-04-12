A hedge-fund manager owes $1 billion in taxes after a loophole catastrophically closed

John Paulson will have to pay $1 billion in taxes this year because of a tax loophole that is now closed.
Nobody looks forward to Tax Day, but at least most of us can pay our dues with one check.
When hedge-fund manager John Paulson pays his tax bill this year, he may need to send 11 separate checks to the IRS.
That's because Paulson currently owes $1 billion in taxes, according to The Wall Street Journal. The IRS only accepts checks that are worth less than $100 million.
Paulson made billions betting against subprime mortgages right before the financial crisis of 2007-2008. The bet made $15 billion for his hedge fund and an additional $4 billion for himself. At the time, he was able to postpone paying taxes on the earnings, thanks to a loophole in the tax code — but now he has to pay up.
The hedge fund manager originally had a bill of $1.5 billion to pay back to the government — thought to be the largest required payment ever — but he submitted $500 million late last year.
Paulson is not the only one to be hit with a giant tax bill this year. The Joint Committee on Taxation estimated that closing the loophole could bring in as much as $25 billion in tax revenue, but The Wall Street Journal suggests the benefits could be much higher.
The billionaire's recent investment performance has struggled and his well-publicized mistakes have decreased the size of his funds from $38 billion to $9 billion, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Paulson, a friend of Donald Trump, made another risky bet by becoming one of the first on Wall Street to back the then presidential candidate. Vanity Fair noted Paulson was a donor and financial advisor who helped get Trump elected.