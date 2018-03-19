A helicopter's engine failed while carrying Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

news

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were traveling from Washington, DC, to New York by helicopter on Thursday when one of the helicopter's two engines failed, forcing the aircraft to return to Washington, according to CNN.

Once the helicopter arrived at Ronald Reagan National Airport, Trump and Kushner looked for a commercial flight to New York. It's unclear why they had originally traveled in a helicopter instead of a plane.

The helicopter was made by Sikorsky and owned by the Trump Organization, according to information from LiveATC.net.