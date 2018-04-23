A man was tasered on an American Airlines flight after police say he touched a female passenger inappropriately (AAL)

news

American Airlines passenger Jacob Garcia was arrested after touching a female passenger inappropriately and resisting efforts to remove him from the aircraft, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Garcia had boarded a flight from Miami to Chicago on Sunday when police said he touched the passenger without her permission. According to the Miami-Dade Police Department's arrest report, Garcia was moved to a different seat after the first incident, but "began to scream and insult" the woman and her boyfriend and became involved in an altercation with another passenger.

After the altercation, police offers were called to the scene and Garcia was asked to exit the aircraft, but he refused and resisted the officers' efforts to remove him, police said. A video captured by another passenger and posted on Twitter shows Garcia arguing with officers and attempting to prevent an officer from placing handcuffs on him.

"Well, you just assaulted a lady, for one," a passenger replies when Garcia asks why he's being removed from the aircraft.

An officer eventually used his Taser on Garcia, but Garcia was not subdued after its first use and attempts to swat it from the officer's hand before calling him "a little baby."

Subsequent uses of the taser allow the officers to place handcuffs on Garcia as they prepare to remove him from the aircraft. According to the arrest report, Garcia continued to resist efforts to move him from the aircraft to a police vehicle.

Garcia was arrested on charges of battery, depriving an officer of his weapon, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, and criminal mischief.

American Airlines said the flight departed a little over 90 minutes behind schedule.

"We will cooperate with the Miami-Dade Police Department on this matter," the airline said in a statement. "We thank our crews and airport customer service team for their excellent work in this situation."

