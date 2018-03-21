A massive commercial property sell-off driven by 2 huge Chinese investors could disrupt US real-estate markets

news

Chinese regulators have been buckling down on major real-estate investors, including Anbang Insurance and HNA group.

In efforts to pay off debts, the two companies have been selling US commercial real-estate assets.

The sell off could hurt sales and put upward pressure on cap rates, or the rate of return on investments, for American hotels.

Two huge real-estate investors based in China are strapped for cash, and that could mean trouble for some commercial property valuations in the US.

Chinese regulators started buckling down on Anbang Insurance (AI) and HNA Group (HNA) last year, and now the companies are scrambling to pay off debts. They're getting rid of properties left and right, many in the US.

The selloff will likely hurt sales and put upward pressure on cap rates (the rate of return on an investment) for commercial real estate assets in certain American cities, according to Jonathan Woloshin, head of Americas equities at the chief investment office in wealth management at UBS.

"We agree that there could be some near-term disruption in certain asset classes as these two companies divest CRE assets," Woloshin wrote in a note to clients.