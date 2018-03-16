Home > Business Insider > Finance >

A rogue suitcase was caught making a graceful escape across the tarmac at Atlanta airport


At one point a truck slows down to inspect the wayward carry-on, but keeps driving instead, leaving the suitcase to continue on its merry journey.

(Screenshot via Facebook/Instagram)

  • The video was posted on Facebook by flight attendant Michael Orsini who was eating lunch at the time.


A rogue suitcase was caught on video rolling across the tarmac at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport sans its owner.

In a video posted to both Facebook and Instagram by flight attendant Michael Orsini, the lonely luggage appears to elude staff as it gracefully makes its way past the airport's D and E concourse.

Orsini told Travel + Leisure magazine that he was eating lunch on Tuesday when he noticed the bag making its escape.

In the video, which has amassed over 100,000 views, Orsini can be heard laughing as the bag glides along the tarmac. At one point in the video, a truck slows down to seemingly inspect the suitcase but keeps driving instead, leaving the suitcase to continue on its journey down the tarmac.

"Right when we thought it was coming to stop, it picked back up and went out of the camera frame," Orsini told Travel + Leisure. "Not sure how much further it went, but it was the most entertaining thing of the day."

It's unknown if the bag was ever returned to its rightful owner.

Business Insider reached out to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for comment and was asked for a link as the airport had not yet seen the video.

