Home > Business Insider > Finance >

A self-driving Uber struck and killed a woman — here's a look at how its autonomous cars work


Finance A self-driving Uber struck and killed a woman — here's a look at how its autonomous cars work

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Uber's self-driving technology uses cameras and radars to detect its surroundings.

Image
  • In response to Monday's accident, Uber suspended tests of its self-driving cars.
    In response to Monday's accident, Uber suspended tests of its self-driving cars.   
  • null
    null   
In response to Monday's accident, Uber suspended tests of its self-driving cars. play

In response to Monday's accident, Uber suspended tests of its self-driving cars.

(Uber)

  • A self-driving vehicle operated by Uber on Monday hit and killed a woman in Tempe, Arizona.
  • While proponents of self-driving technology say autonomous cars will be much safer than those driven by humans, they'll have to prove accidents involving self-driving cars are anomalies rather than signs of technological flaws.
  • Uber's self-driving technology uses cameras and radars to detect its surroundings, which the company hopes will allow it to one day operate in all driving environments.

A self-driving vehicle operated by Uber hit and killed a woman on Monday in Tempe, Arizona. The woman is believed to be the first person to be killed by an autonomous vehicle.

The ride-hailing service had been testing self-driving cars with backup drivers (who could take control to avoid accidents) and developing autonomous driving technology in an effort to launch an autonomous ride-sharing service. In response to the accident, Uber has halted self-driving car tests in Tempe, San Francisco, and Toronto.

Proponents of autonomous vehicles have long argued that self-driving cars will be much safer than those handled by human drivers, but the transportation industry still has to assuage the anxieties of prospective customers who are uncomfortable with the idea of riding in a vehicle without a human driver.

The millions of miles driven without major incidents by self-driving cars from companies like Waymo and General Motors may support the idea that autonomous vehicles are — even in a primitive state — safer than those driven by humans. But auto and mobility companies will have to convince lawmakers and the public that accidents involving self-driving vehicles are anomalies rather than signs of technological flaws.

Before Monday's accident, the most high-profile accident related to autonomous technology involved a Tesla Model S owner who died in 2016 while the vehicle's semiautonomous Autopilot system was activated. But Autopilot is not a fully autonomous system like the one Uber has been testing, and it is meant to be used only in limited situations, such as on highways.

Uber's self-driving technology uses cameras and radars to detect its surroundings, which the company hopes will allow it to one day operate in all driving environments. Here's how it works:

null play

null

(Jenny Cheng/Business Insider)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
2 Finance Meet the kids of the richest black billionaires in the worldbullet
3 From Poverty To Power These Ghanaians went from dirt poor to...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos laughs as he talks to the media while touring the new Amazon Spheres during the grand opening at Amazon's Seattle headquarters in Seattle, Washington, U.S., January 29, 2018.
Finance Facebook's content issues are creating a 'tailwind' for Amazon's ad business (AMZN)
Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos laughs as he talks to the media while touring the new Amazon Spheres during the grand opening at Amazon's Seattle headquarters in Seattle, Washington, U.S., January 29, 2018.
Finance Facebook's content issues are creating a 'tailwind' for Amazon's ad business (AMZN)
Andrew McCabe pension
Finance Trump's decision to fire McCabe 48 hours before his 50th birthday could cost him an estimated $60,000 over the next 5 years — here's how it works
Snap
Finance Snap sinks as Facebook fallout ripples throughout tech (SNAP)