All of the free stuff and discounts you can get right now in honor of Tax Day

news

Tax Day is April 17 this year, the last day to file your tax return.

Restaurant chains like Hardee's, Applebee's, Boston Market, and Hard Rock Cafe are offering promotions to celebrate the end of tax season.

A free massage is also available on Tax Day, as is free paper shredding.



Tax season comes to a close Tuesday — albeit a couple of days later than usual.

Paying taxes can feel like a big burden, but many restaurants and stores have promotions to take the sting away.

From free snacks to discounted products, shopping on Tax Day may help take your mind off the big annual payment you just submitted — or help you save more of your tax refund.

From Hardee's to Cinnabon, check out where you can get free stuff right now through Tax Day this year. As always, check to make sure your local stores are participating locations and you are eligible for the rewards.

Now, go enjoy some well-deserved Tax Day freebies and discounts.

Bruegger's Bagels

What: $10.40 Big Bagel Bundle — 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese

When: April 11 to April 17

How: Order through their website

Hungry Howie's

What: $0.15 one topping medium pizza, with purchase of one topping large pizza

When: April 14 to April 17

How: Order online for carry-out using code "18TAXDAY"

Chili's

What: $5 Cherry Blossoms Margarita

When: All of April

Applebee's

What: $1 margaritas (Dollaritas)

When: All of April

Hooters

What: One free kids meal

When: April 14 to April 17

How: An adult purchase of $10 or more

Planet Fitness

What: A free HydroMassage

When: April 14 to April 21

How: Bring in the coupon, which will be available April 14

OfficeMax/Office Depot

What: Five pounds of free shredding

When: Now through April 23

How: Bring in this coupon

Hardee's

What: Free sausage biscuit

When: April 17, 7 am to 10 am

How: Say the password "made from scratch" when ordering

Great American Cookies

What: One free cookies & cream cookie

When: April 17

Boston Market

What: $10.40 Tax Day Meal Special — a half chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread, and a regular fountain beverage

When: April 17

How: Order the Tax Day Meal Special

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

What: A free sandwich

When: April 17

How: Download the Potbelly app and sign up for Potbelly Perks; app users already enrolled in Potbelly Perks will receive BOGO sandwich

Schlotzky's

What: A free small original sandwich

When: April 17

How: Purchase chips and a medium drink

Kona Ice

What: Free shaved ice

When: April 17

Cinnabon

What: Two free Cinnabon bites

When: April 17

Hard Rock Cafe

What: A free burger

When: April 17

How: Sing a song on the cafe stage

Chuck E. Cheese's

What: One free, large cheese pizza

When: April 17 to April 19

How: Purchasing any large pizza