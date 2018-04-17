Home > Business Insider > Finance >

All of the places you can score Tax Day freebies right now


Finance All of the places you can score Tax Day freebies right now

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Celebrate Tax Day with free stuff and discounts from restaurant chains like Hardee's, Applebee's, Boston Market, and Cinnabon.

Image
  Boston Market offers a Tax Day discount.
    Boston Market offers a Tax Day discount.   
  • Tax Day equals free food.
    Tax Day equals free food.   
Boston Market offers a Tax Day discount. play

Boston Market offers a Tax Day discount.

(Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock)

  • Tax Day is April 17 this year, the deadline to file your tax return.
  • Restaurant chains like Hardee's, Applebee's, Boston Market, and Hard Rock Cafe are offering promotions to celebrate the end of tax season.
  • A free massage is also available on Tax Day, as is free paper shredding.


Tax season comes to a close Tuesday — albeit a couple of days later than usual.

Paying taxes can feel like a big burden, but many restaurants and stores have promotions to take the sting away.

From free snacks to discounted products, shopping on Tax Day may help take your mind off the big annual payment you just submitted — or help you save more of your tax refund.

From Hardee's to Cinnabon, check out where you can get free stuff right now to celebrate Tax Day this year. As always, check to make sure your local stores are participating locations and you are eligible for the rewards.

Now, go enjoy some well-deserved Tax Day freebies and discounts.

Hardee's

Hardee's play

Hardee's

(Ken Wolter/Shutterstock)

What: Free sausage biscuit

When: April 17, 7 am to 10 am

How: Say the password "made from scratch" when ordering



Chuck E. Cheese's

Chuck E. Cheese's play

Chuck E. Cheese's

(Susan Montgomery/Shutterstock)

What: One free, large cheese pizza

When: April 17 to April 19

How: Purchasing any large pizza



Cinnabon

Cinnabon play

Cinnabon

(Facebook/Cinnabon)

What: Two free Cinnabon bites

When: April 17



Great American Cookies

Great American Cookies play

Great American Cookies

(Great American Cookies/Facebook)

What: One free cookies & cream cookie

When: April 17



Hungry Howie's

Hungry Howie's play

Hungry Howie's

(Susan Montgomery/Shutterstock)

What: $0.15 one topping medium pizza, with purchase of one topping large pizza

When: April 14 to April 17

How: Order online for carry-out using code "18TAXDAY"



Boston Market

Boston Market play

Boston Market

(Boston Market/Facebook)

What: $10.40 Tax Day Meal Special — a half chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread, and a regular fountain beverage

When: April 17

How: Order the Tax Day Meal Special



Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Potbelly Sandwich Shop play

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

(Flick / Clifton)

What: A free sandwich

When: April 17

How: Download the Potbelly app and sign up for Potbelly Perks; app users already enrolled in Potbelly Perks will receive BOGO sandwich



Bruegger's Bagels

Bruegger's Bagels play

Bruegger's Bagels

(Shutterstock)

What: $10.40 Big Bagel Bundle — 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese

When: April 11 to April 17

How: Order through their website



Chili's

Chili's play

Chili's

(Chili's Grill & Bar/Facebook)

What: $5 Cherry Blossoms Margarita

When: All of April



Applebee's

Applebee's play

Applebee's

(Applebee's Grill & Bar/Facebook)

What: $1 margaritas (Dollaritas)

When: All of April



Hooters

Hooters play

Hooters

(Hollis Johnson)

What: One free kids meal

When: April 14 to April 17

How: An adult purchase of $10 or more



Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness play

Planet Fitness

(Planet Fitness)

What: A free HydroMassage

When: April 14 to April 21

How: Bring in the coupon, which will be available April 14



OfficeMax/Office Depot

OfficeMax/Office Depot play

OfficeMax/Office Depot

(Susan Montgomery/Shutterstock)

What: Five pounds of free shredding

When: Now through April 23

How: Bring in this coupon



Schlotzky's

Schlotzky's play

Schlotzky's

(Facebook/Schlotzsky's)

What: A free small original sandwich

When: April 17

How: Purchase chips and a medium drink



Kona Ice

Kona Ice play

Kona Ice

(Kona Ice)

What: Free shaved ice

When: April 17



Hard Rock Cafe

Hard Rock Cafe play

Hard Rock Cafe

(Flickr / Thomas Hawk)

What: A free burger

When: April 17

How: Sing a song on the cafe stage



TurboTax is one of the most popular tax filing services. play

TurboTax is one of the most popular tax filing services.

(Kimberly White / Getty Images)

Read more before filing your tax return this year:

Protect yourself against tax scams:

See how you compare to other taxpayers:



