Home > Business Insider > Finance >

All of the Tax Day freebies you can get right now, from Hardee's biscuits to Cinnabon bites


Finance All of the Tax Day freebies you can get right now, from Hardee's biscuits to Cinnabon bites

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Celebrate Tax Day with free stuff and discounts from restaurant chains like Hardee's, Applebee's, Boston Market, and Cinnabon.

Boston Market offers a Tax Day discount. play

Boston Market offers a Tax Day discount.

(Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock)

  • Tax Day is April 17 this year, the last day to file your tax return.
  • Restaurant chains like Hardee's, Applebee's, Boston Market, and Hard Rock Cafe are offering promotions to celebrate the end of tax season.
  • A free massage is also available on Tax Day, as is free paper shredding.


Tax season comes to a close Tuesday — albeit a couple of days later than usual.

Paying taxes can feel like a big burden, but many restaurants and stores have promotions to take the sting away.

From free snacks to discounted products, shopping on Tax Day may help take your mind off the big annual payment you just submitted — or help you save more of your tax refund.

From Hardee's to Cinnabon, check out where you can get free stuff right now to celebrate Tax Day this year. As always, check to make sure your local stores are participating locations and you are eligible for the rewards.

Now, go enjoy some well-deserved Tax Day freebies and discounts.

Hardee's

Hardee's play

Hardee's

(Ken Wolter/Shutterstock)

What: Free sausage biscuit

When: April 17, 7 am to 10 am

How: Say the password "made from scratch" when ordering



Cinnabon

Cinnabon play

Cinnabon

(Facebook/Cinnabon)

What: Two free Cinnabon bites

When: April 17



Great American Cookies

Great American Cookies play

Great American Cookies

(Great American Cookies/Facebook)

What: One free cookies & cream cookie

When: April 17



Boston Market

Boston Market play

Boston Market

(Boston Market/Facebook)

What: $10.40 Tax Day Meal Special — a half chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread, and a regular fountain beverage

When: April 17

How: Order the Tax Day Meal Special



Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Potbelly Sandwich Shop play

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

(Flick / Clifton)

What: A free sandwich

When: April 17

How: Download the Potbelly app and sign up for Potbelly Perks; app users already enrolled in Potbelly Perks will receive BOGO sandwich



Bruegger's Bagels

Bruegger's Bagels play

Bruegger's Bagels

(Shutterstock)

What: $10.40 Big Bagel Bundle — 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese

When: April 11 to April 17

How: Order through their website



Hungry Howie's

Hungry Howie's play

Hungry Howie's

(Susan Montgomery/Shutterstock)

What: $0.15 one topping medium pizza, with purchase of one topping large pizza

When: April 14 to April 17

How: Order online for carry-out using code "18TAXDAY"



Chili's

Chili's play

Chili's

(Chili's Grill & Bar/Facebook)

What: $5 Cherry Blossoms Margarita

When: All of April



Applebee's

Applebee's play

Applebee's

(Applebee's Grill & Bar/Facebook)

What: $1 margaritas (Dollaritas)

When: All of April



Hooters

Hooters play

Hooters

(Hollis Johnson)

What: One free kids meal

When: April 14 to April 17

How: An adult purchase of $10 or more



Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness play

Planet Fitness

(Planet Fitness)

What: A free HydroMassage

When: April 14 to April 21

How: Bring in the coupon, which will be available April 14



OfficeMax/Office Depot

OfficeMax/Office Depot play

OfficeMax/Office Depot

(Susan Montgomery/Shutterstock)

What: Five pounds of free shredding

When: Now through April 23

How: Bring in this coupon



Schlotzky's

Schlotzky's play

Schlotzky's

(Facebook/Schlotzsky's)

What: A free small original sandwich

When: April 17

How: Purchase chips and a medium drink



Kona Ice

Kona Ice play

Kona Ice

(Kona Ice)

What: Free shaved ice

When: April 17



Hard Rock Cafe

Hard Rock Cafe play

Hard Rock Cafe

(Flickr / Thomas Hawk)

What: A free burger

When: April 17

How: Sing a song on the cafe stage



Chuck E. Cheese's

Chuck E. Cheese's play

Chuck E. Cheese's

(Susan Montgomery/Shutterstock)

What: One free, large cheese pizza

When: April 17 to April 19

How: Purchasing any large pizza



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become millionaires...bullet
2 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
3 See why Ghana’s richest man, Charles Ampofo is not on Forbes list...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Residents of Ghana might witness fuel price increase
Finance Residents of Ghana might witness fuel price increase
Karlie Kloss and Natalie Massenet attend Glamour's 23rd annual Women of the Year awards on November 11, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by )
Finance The founder of online luxury website Net-A-Porter is launching a $75 million VC fund for retail tech
Netflix stock price earnings per share profit subscriber growth
Finance Netflix is soaring after adding more subscribers than expected (NFLX)
null
Finance Tesla is sliding after halting Model 3 production (TSLA)