Aluminium jumps to a near 7-year high as Trump sanctions hit Russia


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Prices have risen 5% by 10.30 a.m. BST (5.30 a.m. ET).

  • Aluminium prices have jumped to a near seven-year high on Tuesday as the impact of US sanctions against Russia continues to impact the global supply of the industrial metal.
  • Just under two weeks ago, the Trump administration announced sanctions on more than a dozen Russian entities, including United Co. Rusal, the world's second-largest aluminium producer. Rusal has seen its share price plunge.
  • The news caused aluminium prices to skyrocket, and they have continued to do so over recent days, with Tuesday seeing a 5% rise in prices.
  • Prices have been further boosted by President Trump threatening to levy further tariffs on Russia as a result of the recent chemical weapons attack in Syria. Trump has condemned Russia and Iran for supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
  • Aluminium initially fell in March after President Donald Trump announced tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminium imports, but exempted Canada and Mexico from similar import taxes.
  • You can track the price of aluminium with Markets Insider.
