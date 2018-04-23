Amazon has 'created a tipping point' in online groceries (AMZN)

news
Amazon's growing presence in online groceries is forcing the competition to restrategize, according to UBS analyst Eric Sheridan in a note to clients.
Amazon acquired Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in the summer of 2017, a threatening move to other grocers, which now have to compete with Amazon's technology-minded approach to the industry.
"AMZN/Whole Foods created a tipping point of adoption in the US, making online groceries more mainstream & causing retailers to rethink positioning within the ecosystem," Sheridan wrote.
The online grocery market is young and growing, according to UBS. "Grocery remains one of the most underpenetrated online categories in retail," Sheridan said. The space "may be approaching an inflection point," he added.
And players in the grocery market want to make sure Amazon doesn't carve out too big a share of that space.
Here are some big grocery players that are focused on improving their online grocery capabilities:
- Walmart increased its number of US stores that have online capabilities to 1,100 by the end of 2017, according to the UBS note. That's 600 more than it had at the end of 2016. It wants to have more than 2,000 such stores by the end of 2018 and also wants to boost its third-party grocery delivery abilities, through partnerships with Postmates, the note added. It also may utilize Uber and Lyft for its "delivery to fridge" agenda. These plans, Walmart hopes, will enable it to reach 40% or more of US households by the end of 2018.
- Kroger increased the number of its "ClickList" stores from 637 to 1,100 in 2017, Sheridan wrote, adding that it plans to increase that number by another 500 in 2018. Kroger, like Walmart, is "aggressively expanding" its third-party delivery strategy, through Instacart, Sheridan wrote.
- Target expanded its ability to deliver groceries in 2017 by its acquisition of deliver service Shipt. "Target expects to offer this service in all of its major markets by the end of 2018," Sheridan wrote. That would allow Target to reach about 75% of the US population with the service, he estimated.
- Costco is "more limited" in its online offerings than is Walmart and Kroger, the note said. Still, Costco Delivery is looking to its partnership with Instacart to deliver more than 2,000 stock keeping units.