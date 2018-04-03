Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Amazon is shrugging off Trump's latest attack (AMZN)


Finance Amazon is shrugging off Trump's latest attack (AMZN)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

This is President DonaldTrump's fourth tweet about Amazon in the past week.

Amazon play

Amazon

(Markets Insider)

Amazon is shrugging off the latest attack from President Donald Trump, trading up 1.04%, at $1,386, on Tuesday. Shares initially fell about 1% but have fought their way back into positive territory.

"I am right about Amazon costing the United States Post Office massive amounts of money for being their Delivery Boy," Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. "Amazon should pay these costs (plus) and not have them bourne by the American Taxpayer. Many billions of dollars. P.O. leaders don't have a clue (or do they?)!"

Trump's tweet is the latest in his string of criticisms about the e-commerce giant. Amazon has seen almost $30 billion of its market cap wiped away as the president has tweeted about the company four times in the past week.

A report last week from the news website Axios said Trump was "obsessed" with the company and its CEO, Jeff Bezos. Bezos also owns The Washington Post, which is often critical of the Trump administration. Trump frequently describes The Post, among other news outlets, as "fake news."

Amazon shares are up 16% this year.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Salaries of top MTN bosses in Africa revealedbullet
2 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
3 Nana Kwame Bediako Ghana's richest under 40 real estate mogul isn't...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Spotify stock exchange
Finance Here comes Spotify… (SPOT)
null
Finance People have stopped paying their mobile home loans, and it's a warning sign for the economy
Apple CEO Tim Cook with the company's 12-inch MacBook.
Finance Apple's homegrown chip could wipe out up to $4 billion of Intel revenue (AAPL, INTC)
Cancer cells are seen on a large screen connected to a microscope at the CeBit computer fair in Hanover, Germany, March, 6, 2012.
Finance A CEO who sold his last cancer drug company for $12 billion just got $300 million to do it again