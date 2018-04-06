Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Amazon slides after Trump says he'll take a 'very serious look' at policy changes related to the company (AMZN)


Amazon shares have fallen as much as 10% since President Donald Trump has stepped up his attacks on the e-commerce giant.

  • President Donald Trump on Thursday night said his administration would take a "very serious look" at policy changes related to Amazon.
  • Shares of the company were down 1.66% ahead of Friday's opening bell.
  • They have fallen as much as 10% in recent weeks as the president has stepped up his attacks on the e-commerce giant.
Shares of Amazon were sliding Friday morning, down 1.66% ahead of the opening bell, after President Donald Trump unleashed another attack at the company. Those losses are a bit larger than the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100's 1.2% drop that's expected at the open.

On a trip back to Washington, DC, on Thursday evening, Trump said his administration would take a "very serious look" at policy changes related to the company.

He added that the US Supreme Court would be looking at the "sales-tax situation" very soon.

The company has found itself in the crosshairs of the president in recent weeks. Trump has accused the e-commerce behemoth of avoiding paying its fair share of taxes and has claimed it is "costing the United States Post Office massive amounts of money for being their Delivery Boy."

Amazon shares fell as much as 10% in the days following a March 28 report by the news website Axios citing a source as saying Trump was "obsessed" with the company and wanted to go after it. They trimmed those losses over the past week, but shares were still 3% below their March 27 close as of Thursday's close.

