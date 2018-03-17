Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Americans are obsessed with SUVs — these are the ones everyone is buying


These are some of the best selling SUVs in America, according to Kelley Blue Book.

(Toyota)

  • About 17.2 million cars were sold in 2017, according to data from Kelley Blue Book.
  • Compact and mid-size crossover SUVs accounted for nearly 40% of all sales.
  • Among the top-selling SUVs were the Toyota Rav4, Nissan Rogue, and Honda CR-V.

There were about 17.2 million cars and trucks sold last year, according to a report by Kelley Blue Book.

Though the total number of car sales is down 1.8% from 2016, the report shows that people are continuing to favor SUVs and trucks over sedans. In fact, compact and mid-size crossover SUVs combined accounted for about 40% of all car sales in 2017. Some of the top selling crossover SUVs include the Toyota Rav4, Nissan Rogue, and Honda CR-V — over 350,000 of each was sold in 2017 alone.

Out of all the SUVs sold in 2017, here are the best sellers according to KBB:

12. Jeep Cherokee: 169,882 sold during 2017. Down -14.9% over 2016.

(Jeep)


11. Subaru Forester: 177,563. -0.6%.

(Subaru)


10. Subaru Outback: 188,886. +3.3%.

(Subaru)


9. Jeep Wrangler: 190,522. -0.7%.

(Jeep)


8. Toyota Highlander: 215, 775. +12.7%.

(Toyota)


7. Jeep Grand Cherokee: 240,696. +13.4%.

(Jeep)


6. Ford Explorer: 271,131. +9.1%.

(Ford)


5. Chevrolet Equinox: 290,458. +19.9%.

(Chevrolet)


4. Ford Escape: 308,296. +0.4%.

(Ford)


3. Honda CR-V: 377,895. +5.8%.

(Honda)


2. Nissan Rogue: 403,465. +22.3%.

(Nissan)


1. Toyota Rav4: 407,594. +15.7%.

(Toyota)


