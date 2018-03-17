Americans are obsessed with SUVs — these are the ones everyone is buying

news

Though the total number of car sales is down 1.8% from 2016, the report shows that people are continuing to favor SUVs and trucks over sedans. In fact, compact and mid-size crossover SUVs combined accounted for about 40% of all car sales in 2017. Some of the top selling crossover SUVs include the Toyota Rav4, Nissan Rogue, and Honda CR-V — over 350,000 of each was sold in 2017 alone.

Out of all the SUVs sold in 2017, here are the best sellers according to KBB:

12. Jeep Cherokee: 169,882 sold during 2017. Down -14.9% over 2016.

11. Subaru Forester: 177,563. -0.6%.

10. Subaru Outback: 188,886. +3.3%.

9. Jeep Wrangler: 190,522. -0.7%.

8. Toyota Highlander: 215, 775. +12.7%.

7. Jeep Grand Cherokee: 240,696. +13.4%.

6. Ford Explorer: 271,131. +9.1%.

5. Chevrolet Equinox: 290,458. +19.9%.

4. Ford Escape: 308,296. +0.4%.

3. Honda CR-V: 377,895. +5.8%.

2. Nissan Rogue: 403,465. +22.3%.

1. Toyota Rav4: 407,594. +15.7%.