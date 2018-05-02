America's worst airline is offering an 85% discount on its tickets for one day only

news

Spirit Airlines is offering a discount of 85% on certain flights for one day only.

The tickets must be booked by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday using the promo code 85PCT.

The fare sale covers travel between May 9 and June 13 or September 5 and October 31.

The ultra-low-cost carrier, which was last in Consumer Reports' latest US airline rankings, says it's offering the discount to celebrate an on-time performance rating of 85% in March.

Spirit Airlines is all about cheap no-frills flying.

And on Wednesday, Spirit flights are getting even cheaper.

For one day only, Spirit is offering a discount of 85% on select flights. The airline says it's offering the discount to celebrate an on-time performance rating of 85% in March.

To qualify for the deal, travelers need to book their flights by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday using the promo code 85PCT. The fare sale covers travel between May 9 and June 13 or September 5 and October 31.

But there's some serious fine print.

The discount applies only to round-trip flights or flights purchased as part of a vacation package. The coupon also does not cover charges for passenger usage, regulatory compliance, and fuel. And some destinations and routes are excluded from the deal.

There are a lot of exclusions, including on flights in US cities like Las Vegas, Denver, and Dallas, as well as many destinations in the Caribbean, Central America, and South America — like Bogota, Colombia; San Pedro Sula, Honduras; and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Even with these restrictions, however, there are likely to be some seriously good deals from the ultra-low-cost carrier.

Spirit's so-called unbundled fares target budget-conscious travelers who don't necessarily require the amenities offered by full-service airlines or even low-cost ones like Southwest. As a result, many find the travel experience cramped and underwhelming — Spirit was last in Consumer Reports' latest US airline rankings.