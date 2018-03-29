An airline passenger may have to pay over $17,000 after his drunken threats made his plane turn around mid-flight

news

A Canadian man may have to pay over $17,450 after his unruly behavior forced a Sunwing Airlines plane to turn around mid-flight in July, CTV News reports.

In addition to the $17,450 payment, prosecutors have requested that the man be put on three years' probation, during which time he would have to forfeit all of his travel documents and remain in Quebec.

During the July 2017 flight from Montreal to Cuba, Nassios reportedly consumed alcohol, became angry, and bothered flight attendants and other passengers after a 50-minute delay, according to CTV News.



The man, 40-year-old Charalabos Nassios, has plead guilty to charges of assault, mischief, and uttering threats on the flight and will be sentenced on April 18.

Nassios' lawyer contested the prosecution's request, claiming that Nassios doesn't have the financial resources to pay the damages.

In March, a United Airlines passenger was restrained and questioned by law enforcement after trying to open the cabin door mid-flight. In February, an American Airlines passenger was detained after he ran onto the tarmac and threatened employees at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.