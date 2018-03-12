An elite networking group that counts professional athletes and fashion executives as members is turning an island off Finland into the next Soho House

news

SuperShe is a women-only international networking club founded by Kristina Roth in 2017.

Roth recently bought an island off the coast of Finland as a headquarters for SuperShe and a place for the group to host retreats.

SuperShe Island will open to members in June, and later be available for non-SuperShe members and groups to rent out starting at $3,500 a week.

SuperShe, a women-only international group headed by Kristina Roth, will soon open a headquarters and a space for their wellness retreats on a private island off the coast of Finland.

Starting in June, the 8.4 acre island will be able to house 10 guests, hand-picked by Roth. The four cabins on the island come equipped with spa amenities and Finnish saunas, according to SuperShe. During a stay at SuperShe island, groups will focus on fitness and nutrition.

"The SuperShe network as well as the island experience are slanted toward women who are interested in wellness, mindfulness, health, fitness, nature, beauty, relaxation, and connecting with other women," Roth told Business Insider.

Roth, who is the former CEO and founder of Matisia Consultants, decided to buy the land after attending retreats at the Ashram California, which focuses on the mind, body, and the spirit.

Roth noticed during those trips that the men were distracting. She told the New York Post: "When there was a cute guy, women would put on lipstick. The idea [at SuperShe island] is, hey, focus on yourself — don't try to get your hormones up."

Although membership fees have been waived this first year of SuperShe, staying at the new island will not be cheap. Cosmopolitan reports a stay starts at $3,500 a week.

Keep scrolling to learn more about SuperShe island:

Roth purchased the island last September and has been renovating the cabins on it since then. Comparing the group to the exclusive international club, SoHo House, in a press release, SuperShe island will at first only be available to SuperShe's already approved members.

The island is 8.4 acres, and located off the coast of Finland in the Baltic Sea. The "exclusive membership" process is vetted by founder Roth, and all new applicants must come at the recommendation of a current member.

Members of SuperShe will get priority when it comes to reserving space on the island. However, reservations will be open to outsiders later in 2018. The retreats at SuperShe Island will be similar to the retreats the group hosts now.

Recently, SuperShe's Lana Mikheeva, a professional athlete, led a small group to Hawaii for a yoga and nutrition-focused retreat. About eight retreats a year will be officially hosted by SuperShe, however the island will be open to guests throughout the year.

SuperShe retreats will focus on yoga, meditation, cooking classes, and fitness classes.

Because of the health-focus, no substances such as alcohol or drugs are allowed on the island.

Reservations can be made starting in April.

As for the vetting process, Roth told The New York Post: "I'd like to vet the person and see that they're well-rounded and would fit in," she says, "but I don't want to be elitist."

Those already part of the group include women working as creative directors of high-end fashion and beauty brands, such as Rimmel London and Kate Spade, as well world champion athletes.