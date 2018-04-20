Apple is slipping after Morgan Stanley said iPhone demand is dwindling (AAPL)

news

Apple is slipping after Morgan Stanley analyst Katy L. Huberty downgraded the stock, citing weakening demand in China.

The smartphone market at large may be seeing a drop in demand, as Taiwan Semiconductor reported a weak sales outlook Thursday.

And LG Display, a smartphone screen maker, is having manufacturing problems and isn't producing enough screens.

Apple shares are falling Friday, dropping more than 3% to an intraday low of $166.74.

That's after Morgan Stanley analyst Katy L. Huberty downgraded the stock, citing softer iPhone demand in China, which could lead to a weak June.

Huberty lowered her iPhone shipment estimates by 7 million, citing "continued weakness in China data." She also lowered her June quarter iPhone shipment estimate to 34M, which is 20% lower than Wall Street's consensus.

Huberty lowered her price target from $203 a share to $200 a share, but did say to "buy any post earnings dip."

In related news, The Wall Street Journal reported that South Korea's LG Display is struggling to produce enough high-end smartphone screens, as the company is experiencing manufacturing problems.

Also, a weak sales outlook Thursday from Taiwan semiconductor suggested that smartphone demand is dropping.

Apple is down 2.47% this year.