Apple pops after crushing earnings (AAPL)

news

Apple reported second quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon that beat analyst expectations..

The stock popped more than 4% in after hours trading.

Follow Apple's stock price in real-time here.

Shares of Apple are up more than 1.5% in after-hours trading Tuesday following second-quarter earnings from the company that topped analyst expectations.

Here are the key figures:

Revenue: $61.1 billion versus an expected $60.86

$61.1 billion versus an expected $60.86 Earnings per share: $2.73 versus an expected $2.60

$2.73 versus an expected $2.60 iPhones sold: 52.2 versus an expected 51.9 million.

The company also announced a $100 billion share buyback in addition boosting its dividend by 16% to $0.73 per share.

"We’re thrilled to report our best March quarter ever, with strong revenue growth in iPhone, Services and Wearables," said CEO Tim Cook in a press release. "Customers chose iPhone X more than any other iPhone each week in the March quarter, just as they did following its launch in the December quarter. We also grew revenue in all of our geographic segments, with over 20% growth in Greater China and Japan."

Shares of Apple have declined 1.6% since the beginning of 2018.