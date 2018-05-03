Home > Business Insider > Finance >

As much as $600,000 in cash fell out of a truck on the highway — and police are asking people who took the money to return it or be charged with theft


Hundreds of thousands of dollars billowed out of the back of a Brinks armored truck on Interstate 70 in Indianapolis on Thursday. Police say that anyone who picked up money will be charged with theft if they do not return the cash.

Drivers on Interstate 70 in Indianapolis, Indiana, were unexpectedly showered with hundreds of thousands of dollars after the back of a Brinks armored truck blew open on the interstate.

Fox 8 reported that the truck's back security door swung open around 9 a.m. on Thursday. It's not clear how the door came open.

Law enforcement initially estimated that as much as $600,000 was deposited on the interstate. But Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Sergeant John Perrine told AP that it's not clear how much money is currently unaccounted for.

Some drivers reportedly pulled over along the road to scoop up as many loose bills as they could. Other individuals ran over on foot to collect some of the discarded bills.

"Bags of money were falling out of the back onto the interstate," Indiana State Police Corporal Brock McCooe told Fox 8. "Sort of something out of a movie scene, where you have bills, loose bills flying all over the interstate, vehicles stopping, people getting out of their cars."

Perrine tweeted that troopers were looking for anyone who stopped to pick up money, saying these individuals can be "charged with theft." The police department said it is already receiving tips with license plate numbers. He advised that drivers who stopped to collect money contact the Indiana State Police in order to return the bills.

This is the second recent incident involving a Brinks armored truck in Indiana. On April 28, two armed men reportedly made off with at least $500,000 after holding up a Brinks truck in Hammond, Indiana, according to a report from the Northwest Indiana Times.

The incident reportedly occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.
