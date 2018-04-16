Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Bank of America beats, delivers a record quarter (BAC)


Finance Bank of America beats, delivers a record quarter (BAC)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Bank of America announced first quarter earnings results on Monday.

null play

null

(REUTERS/Bobby Yip)

Bank of America Merrill Lynch just announced first-quarter earnings results, beating analyst estimates with earnings per share of $0.62. Analysts had been expecting the bank to report adjusted earnings per share of $0.59.

The beat was driven by higher interest rates and lower taxes, while the bank's equities trading unit had a strong quarter, echoing a similar performance in that unit at JPMorgan and Citigroup.

Here are the key numbers:

  • Revenue: $23.1 billion, marginally ahead of analyst expectations of $23 billion. Net interest income increased by $550 million, driven by higher rates.
  • Adjusted net income: $6.9 billion, a record high, and well ahead of analyst expectations.
  • Consumer banking: Net income increased to $2.7 billion, up 42%, driven by higher interest rates.
  • Global wealth management: Net income increased 34% to $1 billion, again driven by higher rates.
  • Global banking: Net income increased 17% to $2 billion, despite a slight decline in revenues, thanks to a lower tax bill.
  • Global markets: Net income increased 12% to $1.5 billion. Sales and trading revenues were up 6% to $4.1 billion, driven by a huge gain in equities, where revenues increased 38%. That performance reflects similar gains in the equities businesses at JPMorgan and Citigroup.
  • Deposits: Average deposit balances increased to $1.3 trillion, a record high.

"Strong client activity, coupled with a growing global economy and solid U.S. consumer activity, led to record quarterly earnings," CEO Brian Moynihan said in a statement. "We grew loans in our business segments by $45 billion and increased deposits by $41 billion."

JPMorgan and Citigroup announced first-quarter earnings on Friday, with both beating solidly. The two banks also posted gains in markets revenue, with JPMorgan's markets revenue up 7% on an underlying basis and Citigroup's total markets and securities securities revenue up 3%.

Those gains were driven by equities revenue, with JPMorgan posting record equities revenue of $2 billion and Citigroup posting a 38% gain in equities revenue to $1.1 billion. Fixed income revenues in contrast were flat at JPMorgan, and down at Citigroup.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become millionaires...bullet
2 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
3 Finance We drove the all-new $630,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom to see the...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

In pain
Finance 'Ouch': The global economy is having a painful start to 2018
Netflix.com Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings sits in a cart full of ready-to-be-shipped DVDs January 29, 2002 in San Jose, CA. The online DVD rental site has 500,000 subscribers who can rent, receive and return unlimited discs per month by mail.
Finance Netflix is rallying ahead of earnings (NFLX)
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo drank from a shoe as he celebrated winning his Formula One race.
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell
philip green
Finance Sir Philip Green calls MPs ‘a complete bunch of old w*****s' — and denies any responsibility for BHS collapse