Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Bill Ackman reportedly cashes out of his Nike investment after making about $100 million


Finance Bill Ackman reportedly cashes out of his Nike investment after making about $100 million

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Ackman recently exited a much more costly position in Herbalife.

Screen Shot 2018 03 22 at 1.38.15 PM play

Screen Shot 2018 03 22 at 1.38.15 PM

(Markets Insider)

  • Pershing Square CEO Bill Ackman has cashed out his stake in Nike after making about $100 million, according to Dow Jones.
  • Ackman recently exited a years-long bet in Herbalife that reportedly cost him hundreds of millions of dollars.
  • The apparel maker is set to report earnings after the market close on Thursday.

Bill Ackman has dumped his stake in Nike after making about $100 million, Dow Jones reported on Thursday.

Pershing Square, the hedge fund Ackman runs, disclosed a passive stake in a January regulatory filing. The stake totaled 5.836 million shares according to Bloomberg data, and was acquired during the fourth quarter.

Nike shares have climbed nearly 4% this year. The apparel maker is set to report earnings after the market close on Thursday.

Unlike some other investments Ackman has made, the Nike stake was passive, meaning he didn't snag a large-enough position to clamor for executive or strategic changes at the firm.

It was an apparent win for the activist investor, who recently exited his $1 billion short position in Herbalife that likely cost his firm hundreds of millions of dollars, according to the Journal.

Check out the Wall Street Journal's story here.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance KPMG just dropped a new message for all uniBank customers a day...bullet
2 Nana Kwame Bediako Ghana's richest under 40 real estate mogul isn't...bullet
3 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Finance Twitter is flirting with its lowest close in over a month (TWTR)
null
Finance Twitter is flirting with its lowest close in over a month (TWTR)
Screen Shot 2018 03 22 at 1.38.15 PM
Finance Bill Ackman reportedly cashes out of his Nike investment after making about $100 million
null
Finance What you need to know on Wall Street today