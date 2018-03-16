Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Bitcoin is dangerously close to a 'death cross' formation that could send it tumbling


Finance Bitcoin is dangerously close to a 'death cross' formation that could send it tumbling

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Bitcoin looks poised to trigger a bearish technical indicator known as the "death cross," which portends more selling to come.

null play

null

(Reuters / Cheryl Ravelo-Gagalac)

  • Formerly red-hot bitcoin has seen a large drop from its record highs reached in December.
  • The digital coin looks poised to trigger a bearish technical indicator known as a "death cross," which portends more selling to come.
  • Goldman Sachs said earlier this week that bitcoin is at risk of taking out its February lows.

Bitcoin is flirting with disaster.

The formerly red-hot cryptocurrency has seen a precipitous decline from record highs reached in December. And the loss has gotten so pronounced that it's threatening to trigger the so-called "death cross," a bearish indicator used by technical analysts.

A death cross is achieved when an asset's short-term moving average falls below the long-term level, an occurrence that some analysts say portends a further downward move. In this case, we're looking at the 50-day average inching dangerously close to the 200-day.

null play

null

(Business Insider / Joe Ciolli, data from Bloomberg)

Now before you run off and sell all of your bitcoin, note that technical analysis like this is intended to be used as complementary. Few traders make decisions based solely off technicals, while wise ones use it as one piece of a bigger investment puzzle.

This bearish signal on bitcoin matches a forecast made by Goldman Sachs on March 11. The technical analysis team led by Sheba Jafari warned further selling is on the horizon, citing the February low of $5,922 as potentially in jeopardy.

And while bitcoin hasn't yet re-tested those lows, the seemingly imminent death cross may give more technically-inclined investors reason enough to push it that far.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance How Stonebwoy makes and spends his moneybullet
2 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
3 From Poverty To Power These Ghanaians went from dirt poor to...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

florida bridge collapse
Finance Survivor of Florida bridge collapse recounts the horrifying moment his friend disappeared into the rubble
bitcoin china
Finance A bitcoin trading firm just opened up a lending business — and it's going gangbusters
Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing waves goodbye to journalists after announcing his retirement as chairman of CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd at a news conference in Hong Kong, China March 16, 2018.
Finance Hong Kong's richest man retired at 89 years old — here's his incredible rags-to-riches life story
null
Finance What you need to know on Wall Street today