Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Bitcoin just dropped sharply and suddenly


Finance Bitcoin just dropped sharply and suddenly

  • Published: , Refreshed:

BTC fell by more than 2% in a matter of minutes Tuesday afternoon.

Bitcoin price play

Bitcoin price

(Markets Insider)

The price of bitcoin tumbled more than 2% in a matter of minutes Tuesday afternoon, roughly three hours after New York's Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced an investigation into major cryptocurrency exchanges.

It wasn't immediately clear what may have caused the sudden drop, but Schneiderman's letters to 13 major cryptocurrency platforms, including New York-based Gemini and Coinbase's GDAX, could have a possible chilling effect on the crypto space at large.

Bitcoin was trading at $7,900 per token at the time of writing, down roughly $160 for the day. While still the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, the price of bitcoin has declined by 41% since the beginning of the year.

Most other major cryptocurrencies were in the green Tuesday, with third-largest digital currency litecoin leading the way after Korbit, a Korean trading exchange, said it would support the token.

Reuters also reported Tuesday that Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the heart of Facebook's ongoing data privacy imbroglio, was planning to issue a digital currency.

You can track the price of bitcoin in real-time here>>

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 See why Ghana’s richest man, Charles Ampofo is not on Forbes list of...bullet
2 Finance Access Bank Ghana in hot water — this time, for poor customer...bullet
3 Finance Although there are super rich Ghanaians, they have never...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Reed Hastings Netflix
Finance Stocks rally for a second day as earnings season rolls on
A Sun Country Boeing 737-800.
Finance An airline stranded 100 passengers in Mexico after deciding not to send a plane to pick them up
Southwest Airlines
Finance Southwest Airlines shares slide after NTSB says one person died after flight suffered massive engine failure
Southwest Airlines Philadelphia
Finance Southwest passenger says there was 'blood everywhere' after 'terrifying' emergency landing (LUV)