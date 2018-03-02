Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Blackstone boss Steve Schwarzman earned a mammoth $785 million in 2017 (BX)


Finance Blackstone boss Steve Schwarzman earned a mammoth $785 million in 2017 (BX)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Blackstone founder and CEO Steve Schwarzman earned $787 million in 2017.

Steve Schwarzman play

Steve Schwarzman

(REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

  • Blackstone founder and CEO Steve Schwarzman earned $787 million in 2017.
  • Most of that is dividends from the shares he owns in the firm.


Blackstone founder and CEO Steve Schwarzman had a monster year in 2017.

Schwarzman drew a salary of $350,000 in 2017, which is a healthy chunk of change to most people (the median household income is about $60,000).

But that's merely a rounding error for Blackstone's top boss — less than 0.1% of the total amount he earned last year, according to a filing Thursday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Once you account for carried interest and dividends for the shares of Blackstone he owns, Schwarzman earned a mammoth $787 million in 2017.

According Blackstone's 10-K filed with the SEC, he pulled in $125.5 million in executive compensation — that includes the salary, but is primarily made up of carried interest, a cut of the profits from the Blackstone investments he's involved in.

Since he founded and owns a large chunk of the company, he also earned a hefty sum from the profits distributed to shareholders. Schwarzman owns 231.9 million Blackstone "Partnership Units," which are basically the same as normal shares except they're typically held by senior management and pay out a slightly higher dividend.

In 2017, common shareholders earned a total annual dividend of $2.70 per share. Holders of partnership units earned $2.85 per share.

So, Schwarzman's 231.9 million units work out to $661 million in dividends.

In total, Schwarzman brought home $787 million from Blackstone in 2017. Not a bad year.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Finance Banks have a big appetite to join JPMorgan's blockchain partybullet
2 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
3 Nana Kwame Bediako Ghana's richest under 40 real estate mogul isn't...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Finance Carl Icahn just dunked on Bill Ackman to end one of the most high-profile hedge fund spats in recent memory
Staying in a hospital bed can be costly.
Finance The 35 most expensive reasons you might have to visit a hospital in the US — and how much it costs if you do
Adena Friedman NASDAQ
Finance Nasdaq slams upstart rival IEX with an intellectual property lawsuit
tsa guns
Finance More people are trying to bring guns onto planes than ever before — and most of them are loaded