Cosby says 'he doesn't have a plane' in a bizarre 3rd-person rant after guilty verdict

Bill Cosby was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault in his retrial on Thursday.

Cosby was ordered to remain in Pennsylvania after prosecutors argued that he should be taken into custody immediately because he owned a private plane and could flee the state.

"He doesn't have a plane, you a--hole!" Cosby yelled, according to multiple reporters who attended the trial.

While it's unclear whether Cosby does, in fact, own a private plane, he has been photographed boarding and departing private aircraft over the past few years.

Cosby's defense lawyers had presented logs from flights he took on a private jet in January 2004 as evidence that he wasn't in his suburban Philadelphia mansion during the month Constand said he sexually assaulted her there.

Cosby was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault. He faces up to 30 years in prison, though he is not likely to serve the maximum sentence.

A mistrial was declared in Cosby's first trial in June when the jury failed to yield a unanimous verdict.

While more than 60 women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct, Constand's is the only allegation to have become a criminal case.